Risk Of War Spreading Grows With Each Day That Killing, Destruction Continue In Gaza, Says FM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi said that Israel's aggression on Gaza had exceeded all humanitarian, legal, and moral limitations, invalidating any rationale for the Security Council to not take a binding vote to stop it.In a phone call he received from French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna her nation is this month's Security Council chair Safadi emphasized that the danger of the war expanding grows with each passing day as Israel continues to kill and destroy in Gaza.Additionally, he reiterated that the failure of the international community to uphold its moral and legal obligations and adopt a firm position demanding an end to aggression reflects dangerous selectivity and double standards in the application of international law and seriously harms the standing, interests, and reputation of many Western nations.Safadi and Colonna underscored that humanitarian, food, and medical supplies must be brought to the entire Gaza Strip immediately and in adequate quantities. They also underlined the importance of maintaining collaboration in relief efforts, which includes airdrops.The two ministers also reaffirmed their respective nations' positions on Palestinian displacement both inside and outside their country, as well as the right of the displaced in Gaza to return to their communities in northern Gaza, highlighting the importance of starting this process right away.Safadi stated that Israel's security will not be achieved through ruthless action against Gaza, and he and his French counterpart agreed that the two-state solution is the best way to bring about peace and security in the region.Safadi warned that Israel's illegal measures and violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are escalating the situation, reiterating the importance of the international community taking a hard and effective stance to halt them.It is also unacceptable for the international community to allow the Israeli Prime Minister and his racist extremist ministers to drag the region into a regional war in order to directly implicate the West, extend his government's political life, and seal the region's fate for further conflict and destruction, According to the foreign minister.The two ministers confirmed that consultations on methods to stop the Gaza crisis will continue, building on the findings of the December 21, 2023 conference in Aqaba between His Majesty King Abdullah and French President Emmanuel Macron.Jordan and France increased their collaboration to provide humanitarian relief to the Gaza Strip through the Royal Medical Services and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization. France also offered in-kind and medical aid to Jordan's field hospitals in the Strip.