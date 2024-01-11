4 Killed, Dozens Injured In Air Attack On Ukraine

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) At least four people were killed and dozens injured in a new round of Russian attacks on Monday, the Ukrainian authorities said.

Two people were killed in the western Khmelnytsky region, where missiles struck industrial facilities, the regional administration said.

A 62-year-old woman was killed and 31 others were wounded in the central Dnipropetrovsk region where an attack damaged a shopping center, an apartment building, two petrol stations and more than 20 private houses, regional governor Sergii Lysak said on Telegram.

One person was killed and three others were wounded in the eastern Kharkiv region, the regional administration said.

Four men and a woman were injured in five missile strikes at the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported, citing regional governor Yurii Malashko.

Earlier the day, local authorities and media outlets said that explosions were heard in several cities across Ukraine.

Explosions shook the central Ukrainian cities of Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih, as well as the eastern city of Kharkiv and the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency said in an earlier report.

The air defense in the western Khmelnytsky region was also activated, the regional administration said on Telegram.

According to preliminary reports, Russia attacked Ukraine with 11 Tu-95 bombers and four MiG-31 fighters.

Air raid alerts were issued for the entire country of Ukraine starting at approximately 6 a.m. local time (0400 GMT), media outlets reported, citing Ukraine's military officials. ■