5.0-Magnitude Quake Hits Turkey: GFZ

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Turkey at 19:20:12 GMT on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 37.91 degrees north latitude and 37.50 degrees east longitude. ■
