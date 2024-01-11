EUR/USD Forecast Today- 09/01: Consolidating (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The EUR/USD remained relatively stable during Monday's trading session, hovering just above the 1.09 level. This level, though minor, has previously stifled market momentum.

Above, the 1.10 level represents a significant obstacle. Breaking through it could open the door to further gains toward the 1.11 level. However, it's worth noting that the current market lacks a clear sense of direction. Both central banks, the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, are contemplating potential interest rate cuts, adding to the uncertainty. Additionally, the US dollar's status as a safe-haven currency remains a factor to consider.

Support is found beneath the market in the form of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average , which provided a buffer on Friday. If this level were to break, the 200-day EMA and possibly the 1.0750 level might come into play. The Federal Reserve has hinted at a more dovish stance, suggesting the possibility of interest rate cuts in 2024. However, questions are emerging about whether the European Central Bank will follow suit Current Environmental Factors

Given the current environment, it's prudent to view this market as a short-term, choppy range. The high and low points of the Friday candlestick can serve as rough boundaries. A breakout above or below these levels may prompt momentum-driven movements. In any case, expect continued volatility and exercise caution with position sizing until clearer market direction emerges, which is currently lacking.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started

At the end of the day, the EUR/USD 's recent trading has been relatively stable, with the 1.09 and 1.10 levels serving as key reference points. The uncertainty surrounding potential interest rate cuts by central banks and the US dollar's safe-haven status contribute to the market's hesitancy. Support from the 50-day EMA is currently in place, but a breakdown could lead to further declines. The market appears to be mired in a short-term range, characterized by choppy price action and a lack of clear direction. It's essential to remain cautious and await more defined signals before making substantial trading decisions. It also will be better to be cautious about your sizing as it could get you into trouble at this point. The Euro and the Dollar both continue to dance back and forth as we sort out who is going to be“tighter” in the remainder of the year.

Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's a list of some of the best regulated forex brokers to check out.