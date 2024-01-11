Star of Oscar-winning film discovered deceased

(MENAFN) South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, renowned for his role in the Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite,' was discovered dead in Seoul on Wednesday, adding a somber chapter to his illustrious career. The 48-year-old actor was found unconscious in his car at a central park in the capital, prompting a police investigation into potential drug use. The authorities had received a distressing call from Lee's manager earlier in the day, reporting concerns about the actor's well-being after he left home, leaving behind what appeared to be a "memo akin to a suicide note."



Lee Sun-kyun had been subjected to three rounds of police questioning regarding alleged drug use, coinciding with a broader government crackdown on narcotics. The latest intense session, spanning 19 hours over the weekend, was part of the ongoing investigation into the actor's association with illicit substances. The actor had been suspected of consuming drugs with a hostess from a prestigious Seoul bar, vehemently maintaining that he was unaware of the nature of the substances and had been deceived.



Amid these allegations, Lee had taken legal action against two individuals, including the hostess, filing complaints of blackmail in October. Notably, he underwent a narcotics test during the investigation, which yielded negative results. Breaking South Korea's stringent drug laws carries severe penalties, ranging from six months in prison to a maximum of 14 years for repeat offenders and dealers. President Yoon Suk Yeol's commitment to a rigorous anti-narcotics campaign has led to an expansion of the nation's drug crimes department.



As South Korea grapples with the loss of a celebrated actor, the circumstances surrounding Lee Sun-kyun's passing underscore the complexities of fame, legal scrutiny, and societal expectations. The tragic incident sheds light on the challenges faced by public figures amidst the intensification of anti-drug measures, prompting reflections on the broader implications for the entertainment industry and the ongoing battle against narcotics in the country.



