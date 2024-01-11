Trump responsible for Home Alone 2`s success

(MENAFN) Former President Donald Trump has refuted assertions made by movie director Chris Columbus that he "bullied" his way into a brief appearance in the 1992 hit film 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.' Trump, taking to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, insisted that the film's producers were actively seeking his cameo and argued that his scene significantly contributed to the success of the iconic Christmas movie.



In his post, Trump shared his version of events, claiming that the producers of the 'Home Alone 2' sequel were "begging me to make a cameo appearance." According to Trump, the scene in which he briefly interacts with the film's central character, Kevin McAllister, played by Macaulay Culkin, was a result of persistent requests from the production team. Trump, who owned the Plaza hotel in New York at the time, revealed that the filmmakers rented the hotel for a scene, and despite his initial reluctance, he ultimately agreed to the cameo.



The former president emphasized the impact of his brief appearance, stating, "that little cameo took off like a rocket and the movie was a big success." This contradicts Columbus's 2020 interview with Business Insider, where the director claimed that Trump insisted on being in the movie as a condition for allowing the production team to use the Plaza's lobby. Trump owned the iconic New York hotel from 1987 to 1995.



The differing accounts highlight the behind-the-scenes dynamics that shaped the famous cameo and its significance in the broader success of 'Home Alone 2.' As the debate continues, Trump's claims shed light on the negotiation process and the role of high-profile figures in Hollywood productions, prompting a closer examination of the intersection between politics, entertainment, and the enduring legacy of classic films.



