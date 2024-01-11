Russian rock star suspected of LGBT propaganda over performing in sock

(MENAFN) Maxim Tesli, the lead singer of the rock band Schenki (Puppies), found himself in legal trouble after a daring performance at St. Petersburg's MOD night club. Accused of petty hooliganism, Tesli, whose real name is Maxim Moiseev, was arrested at Pulkovo Airport with a plane ticket to Ekaterinburg, intending to continue to Kazakhstan. The arrest follows a recent controversy surrounding the "almost naked party" organized by popular Russian blogger Anastasiya Ivleeva, which resulted in fines and repercussions for several celebrities, including Eurovision winner Dima Bilan, Philipp Kirkorov, and Ksenia Sobchak.



Although Moiseev's performance was unrelated to the "almost naked party," it became a focal point of attention after he appeared on stage wearing only a sock covering his private parts during one song at the MOD night club. The provocative act, captured on social media, has sparked legal repercussions, raising questions about the boundaries of artistic expression and the consequences for performers in an increasingly scrutinized cultural landscape.



The fallout from the "almost naked party" continues to impact Russia's entertainment scene, with celebrities facing administrative fines, lost partnerships, and event cancellations. Moiseev's arrest adds a new dimension to the ongoing debate over artistic freedom and the limits of expression, particularly within the context of Russia's evolving societal norms and legal framework. As the legal proceedings unfold, the case highlights the complex interplay between the artistic community, public opinion, and legal authorities in navigating controversial performances and their potential consequences.





MENAFN11012024000045015687ID1107708889