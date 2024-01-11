News agency claims Kanye West`s apology sounds AI-produced

(MENAFN) Rapper Kanye West, also known as 'Ye,' recently made headlines with a Hebrew-language apology for his past anti-Semitic comments, a move that has now raised suspicions of being generated by the artificial intelligence tool, ChatGPT. The artist faced severe backlash last year over remarks deemed anti-Semitic by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), resulting in sponsorship losses and social media bans, including being banned from X (formerly Twitter), after expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler.



On Tuesday, Kanye West reemerged on Instagram with an entire post in Hebrew, expressing remorse for his past words and asserting that he did not intend to harm anyone. However, the English translation of the post left many online users questioning its authenticity and speculating that it might have been written by someone else.



The translated apology read, "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."



In response to the skepticism, TMZ decided to put the theory to the test. The celebrity-oriented tabloid ran Kanye West's apology through the 'AI Content Detector' Scribbr, which indicated an 85 percent likelihood that the text had been AI-generated. Intriguingly, TMZ then engaged ChatGPT to compose an apology for anti-Semitic comments, and after "some trial and error," they claim to have received a response remarkably similar to Kanye West's Instagram post.



The controversy surrounding the potential AI generation of Kanye West's apology raises questions about the authenticity of public statements made by public figures and the role of technology in shaping public discourse. As discussions unfold regarding the use of AI in crafting apologies and statements, this incident adds a new layer to the ongoing conversation about the intersection of celebrity, technology, and accountability in the digital age.



