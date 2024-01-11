Straits Research Projects That The Global Nepheline Industry Is Poised For A CAGR Of 2.6%, Reaching An Estimated Revenue Of USD 208.7 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapid industrialization in emerging economies like China and India, particularly in energy, transportation, and automotive sectors, has led to a 30% increase in their industrial and power sectors. Nepheline is widely used in applications such as refractories, abrasives, fillers, and sealants in these growing industries. Government initiatives to expand power plants for a reliable energy supply are expected to drive nepheline market growth.

New York, United States, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nepheline, also known as nephelite, is an igneous rock that forms in the absence of silica from molten magma and has a significantly lower silica content. It is white, grey, or yellow with a vitreous sheen and a poor cleavage and has poor cleavage. Nepheline derives its name from the Greek word nephele, which means "cloud," due to the cloudiness of the substance when exposed to strong acid. The presence of alumina in nepheline syenite increases its resistance to breaking and scratching and its chemical and thermal resilience. Due to its ability to impart weather resistance and a glossy finish, nepheline is commonly utilized in weather-resistant paints. The growth of the global nepheline market is driven by the rising demand for nepheline syenite as an alternative source for potassium and aluminum. Market leaders are concentrating more on developing an integrated extraction method to extract potassium and aluminum from the silicate mineral nepheline syenite. This factor is anticipated to be a significant global market driver. In conjunction with nitrogen and phosphorus, potassium is also an essential micronutrient for plant growth.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @

Increased Usage During Glass Manufacturing and Ceramics Products to Drive the Global Nepheline Market

Glass is utilized in numerous end-use industries, such as housing & construction, packaging, tableware, electrical & electronic, and others, causing the glass manufacturing industry to grow steadily. Nepheline is widely used in the glass industry to reduce the melting point of glass mixtures due to its high alumina content. Additionally, it produces scratch-resistant and long-lasting fiberglass and specialty glass. Nepheline syenite is concentrated to produce gorilla glass that is thin, scratch-resistant, and indestructible. In addition, nations such as China, Germany, the United States, and others are continuously working to maximize their glass production capacity, which has led to a rise in demand for nepheline syenite in the region. Thus, the glass manufacturing industry has contributed to the expansion of the market for nepheline.

In addition to lowering the melting point of the ceramic mixture, nepheline enables the decoration of ceramic products with attractive patterns. It is used as a porcelain flux to create a glassy layer on the ceramic's body. In addition, the high alumina content of nepheline is utilized to impart whiteness to ceramic products like bone china, porcelain, and earthenware. Numerous end-use industries, such as construction & housing, electrical & electronic, and metallurgy, have significantly increased the demand for ceramic products. Due to the use of nepheline in the production of interior and exterior tiles, sanitary ware, non-refractory bricks, and other construction materials, demand for nepheline in the construction industries may rise.

Power Projects to Create Opportunities for the Global Nepheline Market

According to Straits Research, “ The global nepheline market revenue was valued at USD 170 million in 2021 and is envisioned to reach USD 208.7 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2021 to 2030.” Emerging economies such as China and India are experiencing rapid industrialization expansion. The economy's expansion is significantly influenced by energy (power plants), public transportation, automotive, and other industries. According to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the industrial and power sectors of developing economies such as China and India have increased by 30 percent. Nepheline is utilized by these industries for various purposes, including refractories, abrasives, fillers, and sealants. In addition, governments of various nations are continually expanding power plants to ensure a continuous supply of electricity. It is anticipated that these factors will generate market expansion opportunities for nepheline.

Regional Insights

North America's nepheline industry share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period and hold the largest market share. The rapidly expanding ceramic and glass industries in the United States has increased the demand for nepheline, lowering the melting point of ceramic and glass mixtures. Nepheline is utilized extensively in the ceramic and glass industries to lower the melting point and impart whiteness, among other applications. The dominant market trend in North America is the use of nepheline in industries such as glass & ceramic manufacturing, refractory, electrical & electronic, and others. The glass and ceramic industries consume approximately 65% and 35% of the total nepheline syenite produced in the United States, respectively, according to a report by the U.S. Geological Survey. Moreover, Canadian mines continuously optimize their mining potentials to meet the growing demand for industrial minerals. The utilization of nepheline, a critical industrial mineral in many industries, is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the North American nepheline market.

Europe will grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. Nepheline is frequently used in the glass industry to reduce the glass's melting point and impart toughness and scratch resistance, among other properties. The leading market trend in Europe is the use of nepheline in industries such as glass production, refractories, and the ceramic industry, among others. According to a report by the Glass Alliance of Europe, the glass industry in Europe has grown by an average of 1.8% per year and reached 37.2 million tons. In addition, European nations such as Italy, France, Spain, and Germany have set goals to increase the production of industrial minerals by 500% between 2020 and 2050. It is expected that this will boost the performance of the European nepheline market.

Key Highlights



Based on product type, nepheline syenite is most likely to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% and hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on application, glass products are anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 2.4%. Based on regional analysis, North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period and hold the largest market share.

Competitive Players in the Market



AGSCO Corporation

Unimin Corp. (COVIA)

PhosAgro Group of Companies

Anglo Pacific Minerals Ltd.

Anyang Country Mining Co Ltd.

SCR Sibelco

RUSAL PLC

The 3M Company

Finetons Industrial Minerals Ltd. North Cape Minerals AS.

Market News



In 2022, PhosAgro Group of Companies announced the launch of a new regional company, PhosAgro-Sibir. In 2022, SCR Sibelco entered into exclusive negotiations for the planned sale of its abrasive activities to EP Power Minerals.

Global Nepheline Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Nepheline Syenite

Nepheline Monzonite Nephelinites

By Application



Ceramic Products

Glass Products

Refractories Others

By Region



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe LAMEA

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client's purchase. We overcome our clients' issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter