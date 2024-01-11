Global Aircraft Cargo Liner Industry Analysis Report 2023-2028 Featuring The Gill Corp, Elbe Flugzeugwerke, Safran, FACC, And Vaupell

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aircraft Cargo Liner Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Aircraft Cargo Liner Market is set to grow at an attractive CAGR of 10.3% over the next five years to reach US$ 200 million in 2028.

Aircraft cargo liner is an essential component of an aircraft's cargo compartment that protects the cargo compartment from damage. These liners are made from durable and fire-resistant materials, such as fiberglass-reinforced phenolic/polyester resin, that can withstand the rigors of air travel. These liners are designed to ensure the safety and security of the cargo during transportation, preventing damage from shifting, vibration, or impact during flight.

COVID-19 Impact

The emergence of the COVID pandemic in 2020 left the aerospace industry in shambles, affecting the entire aerospace community. According to IATA, the global air freight market witnessed a drop in demand by 10.6% (measured in cargo tonne kilometers) in 2020. The demand for cargo liners also got severely hit, taking the demand to about 2012-2013 levels. Overall, the demand for aircraft cargo liners witnessed a massive decline of 38% in 2020. Moreover, the market also witnessed a drop of over 10% in 2021, majorly due to the disruption in the supply chain of the market.

The industry's recovery commenced from 2022 onwards, primarily driven by rebounding aircraft production rates and the entry of new aircraft programs. The aircraft cargo liner market recorded an impressive double-digit growth during 2021-2022. It is also estimated that the market will follow a promising growth pattern in the years to come, ultimately helping industry stakeholders to cross their pre-pandemic levels by 2025.

Segment Analysis

By Aircraft Type

The market is segmented into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional aircraft, and business jet. Among these aircraft types, narrow-body aircraft, mainly Boeing 737Max and Airbus A320neo families, significantly influence the market and is likely to remain the biggest demand generator for cargo liners due to their high operational volumes. Faster recovery of narrow-body aircraft in the post-pandemic market environment than wide-body aircraft is likely to drive the segment's demand for cargo liners. Furthermore, Airbus A220 and COMAC C919 are projected to add sizeable volume and create new revenue pockets in the market.

By Equipment Type

the market is segmented into buyer-furnished equipment (BFE) and supplier-furnished equipment (SFE). Between these equipment types, BFE is expected to maintain its dominance as well as witness faster growth in the market during the forecast period, as it offers flexibility to adapt to changing cargo needs. BFE allows airline customers to replace or upgrade equipment as cargo requirements evolve, without the need for major modifications or changes to the entire aircraft.

By End-User Type

The market is segmented into OE and aftermarket. Between these end-user types, OE is expected to remain the dominant end-user type in the market during the forecast period. The aerospace giants, such as Both, Airbus and Boeing, are expected to increase their aircraft production rates in the coming years. During 2023-28, it is expected that about 11,000 commercial aircraft and 1,300 regional aircraft will be developed, creating a huge demand for cargo liners in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft cargo liners during the forecast period, with the presence of several large- to small-sized aircraft OEMs, tier players, distributors, and material suppliers. The USA is likely to remain the leading market, both in North America and globally, during the forecast period. Concurrently, Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region during 2023-2028, with China, India, and Japan being the major contributors. The entry of COMAC C919 is also estimated to add momentum to regional market growth.

Key Players

The market is highly consolidated with the presence of a limited number of global players. These players are engaged in the development of lightweight cargo liners, along with features, such as fire resistance, smoke resistance, and an impressive strength-to-weight ratio. These players are holding their respective market positions, owing to their excellent product development capabilities and established customer relationships.

The following are the key players in the aircraft cargo liner market:



The Gill Corporation

Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (EFW GmbH)

Safran S.A.

FACC AG Vaupell, Inc.

