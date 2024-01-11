3D Laser Scanner Market Set To Surge At 6.9% CAGR, To Reach USD 1.4 Billion By 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising demand for automation and robotics could make 3D laser scanners more efficient and automated, driving demand in the market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The 3D laser scanner industry was valued at US$ 1.0 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 6.9% is projected from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 1.4 billion during the forecast period.

With an emphasis on enhancing accuracy, speed, and resolution, 3D laser scanning technology is probably going to continue to progress. 3D laser scanners may increasingly be combined with other technologies, such augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). The enhancement of viewing and analytical capabilities through integration holds the potential to expand the applications of 3D scanning.

Developing industry-specific solutions in response to the unique needs of sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, construction, and cultural heritage protection may become more prevalent. Specific applications could be the driving force for market expansion. The heightened cost and accessibility of technology could encourage smaller businesses to adopt 3D laser scanning for various applications, hence driving market growth.

Cloud-based processing, data storage, and collaboration solutions might gain popularity in the future. A cloud connection may facilitate cooperative processes and simplify the process of obtaining 3D scanner data. It is feasible that initiatives focused on environmental monitoring, conservation, and sustainable development may use 3D laser scanners more frequently. This area may include applications in forestry, agriculture, and natural resource management.

Governments may set rules or guidelines concerning data security, privacy, and accuracy in 3D scanning applications. Compliance with such restrictions could affect the market.

Key Findings of the Market Report



3D laser scanners with short-range are expected to be in high demand in the coming years.

3D laser scanner demand will likely be driven by software services during the forecast period.

The handheld scanner will gain traction over the next few years.

Globally, North America represented a significant share of the market by 2022. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to account for a significant portion of the global market for 3D laser scanners during the forecast period.

Global 3D Laser Scanner Market: Growth Drivers



The industry is being driven by constant advancements in 3D laser scanning technology, such as higher resolution, speed, and accuracy. Improvements in technology and software were enabling the development of 3D laser scanners that were more capable and efficient.

Manufacturers and contractors are increasingly using 3D laser scanners for inspections, quality control, and reverse engineering. Preservation efforts of cultural heritage were being carried out using 3D laser scanners. With the assistance of this technology, historical artifacts, archaeological sites, and monuments can be easily documented and preserved. 3D laser scanners are employed in the medical field for dental restorations, orthopedic implants, and customized prosthetics. The need for precise and customized medical solutions was fueling the market's expansion. 3D laser scanners are being used by the design and construction sectors for projects including as-built documentation, project planning, and building information modeling (BIM). Adoption was being driven by the need for accurate and effective measurement instruments.

Global 3D Laser Scanner Market: Regional Landscape



North America is expected to drive demand for 3D laser scanners in the market. The North American manufacturing and automobile sectors mostly drove the need for 3D laser scanners. The technique was employed in various industries for quality control, reverse engineering, and inspection. The broader usage of 3D laser scanners throughout the North American industry can be attributed to their declining costs and growing public awareness of their advantages.

The North American healthcare industry was using 3D laser scanners for orthopaedic implants, dental restorations, and customized prosthetics. The industry's desire for specialized medical solutions was driving the advancement of 3D scanning technology. Archaeological sites, monuments, and historical objects were all documented and conserved as part of cultural heritage preservation initiatives using 3D laser scanners. Three-dimensional laser scanning technology adoption in North America was influenced by government activities and regulations pertaining to safety standards, documentation, and data correctness. Advances in 3D laser scanning technology were made possible by ongoing research and development activities in the region, which improved the devices' capabilities, effectiveness, and affordability.

Global 3D Laser Scanner Market: Key Players

A number of key players dominate the 3D laser scanner market. Product design upgrades are a major focus for leading companies in the sector. Various prominent companies have expanded their product portfolios, collaborated, merged, and acquired, and formed strategic alliances and partnerships.



FARO Technologies Inc.

Hexagon, AB

Creaform

Perceptron, Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Topcon Corporation

ZEISS Group

Artec 3D 3D Digital Corp.

Key Developments



In May 2023, Trimble launched its Trimble® X9 3D laser scanning system, a versatile solution for surveying, building, and engineering. Trimble's laser scanning technologies enable the X9 to perform well in more environments by combining Trimble X-Drive technology with self-leveling, laser pointers, and auto-calibration. In November 2023, ComNav Technology introduced the LS300 3D laser scanning measurement system. This scanner uses simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology, along with advanced techniques to map and localize in real-time.

Global 3D Laser Scanner Market: Segmentation

By Range



Short

Medium Long

By Solution



Hardware

Software Services

By Product Type



Fixed Handheld

By Application



Reverse Engineering

Inspection and Quality Control

Virtual Simulation Others

By End Use



Manufacturing

Oil and Energy

Architecture and Construction

Heritage Preservation Others

By Region



North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

