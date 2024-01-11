Endoscope Reprocessing Market To Reach USD 7,374.5 Million By 2032 Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rising acceptance of sophisticated medical procedures is driving the growth of the endoscope reprocessing industry.

Fort Collins, Colorado, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Endoscope Reprocessing Market size was valued at USD 2,655.6 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 7,374.5 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.9%.

ASC-based endoscopic procedures are gaining popularity due to their cost-effectiveness and low post-surgical complications. The demand for endoscopy devices is increasing due to the rise in outpatient surgeries, minimally invasive surgeries, and early diagnosis of cancer. Diagnostic centers, research centers, and specialty clinics also utilize endoscopic procedures. Technological advancements in endoscopes, visualization systems, and components drive demand for these devices.

The demand for endoscopic procedures at diagnostic centers is increasing due to portability, HD imaging, and microendoscopy advancements, which enable accurate diagnoses. The market is also seeing research and developments to address rising infections caused by improper sterilization of endoscopes. These concerns have gained public attention due to several high-profile cases, even though infections are generally considered a known risk and complication of endoscopy procedures.

Endoscopes can contain bacteria even after sterilization, leading to infections in other patients. The demand for endoscopy devices is growing, creating a need for reliable reprocessing products, resulting in high market growth.

Segmentation Overview:

The global endoscope reprocessing market has been segmented into type, end-user, and region. An automated endoscope reprocessor kills microorganisms on reusable endoscopes by exposing them to disinfectant solutions. Hospitals are the main customers for these devices due to the high risk of infections in surgical procedures.

Endoscope Reprocessing Market Report Highlights:

The global endoscope reprocessing market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 10.9% by 2032.

The global endoscope reprocessing device market is expected to grow due to rising hospital investments in endoscopy instrumentation and the adoption of automated endoscope reprocessors for infection prevention and control. The use of AERs reduces personnel exposure to harmful chemical germicides.

North America, particularly the United States, is the largest market for endoscope processing equipment due to the high prevalence of gastrointestinal and colorectal diseases.

Some prominent players in the endoscope reprocessing market report include Advanced Sterilization Products (A Johnson & Johnson Company), Boston Scientific Corporation, Cantel Medical, Ecolab, Inc., Olympus Corporation, ZEON CORPORATION, Wassenburg Medical (A Member of Hoya), FujiFilm Medical Systems, Custom Ultrasonics, Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd, Steris, Steelco, Getinge, ENDO-TECHNIK W. Griesat GmbH, BES Decon (A Division of BES Rehab Ltd), ARC Healthcare Solutions, and Metrex Research among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Advanced Sterilization Products has expanded its Sterilization Monitoring portfolio with new Steam Monitoring products to ensure sterility with greater efficiency.

- Cantel discussed minimizing endoscope damage and its repair to improve knowledge in the field and minimize associated costs and infection risks.

Endoscope Reprocessing Market Segmentation:

By Product : High-Level Disinfectants and test Strips, Detergents & Wipes, Automated Endoscope Reprocessors, Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems, Endoscope Tracking Systems

By End-user: Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

