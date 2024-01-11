Nexxen To Present At The Needham Growth Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the“Company”), a global, unified advertising technology platform with deep expertise in video and Connected TV (“CTV”), announces it will participate in a fireside chat and host in-person investor meetings at the Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 18, 2024 in New York, NY. The fireside chat will be held at 11:00 AM ET on January 18, 2024 and will also be available for live webcast on the Company's investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" nexxe under“Events and Presentations”.



For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please reach out to your Needham representative.

Fireside Chat and Webcast Details:



Presenter: Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer

Date: Thursday, January 18, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM ET Webcast Link:

The webcast will be available for replay on Nexxen's investor relations website following the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately one year.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize video and Connected TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Comprised of a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server and data management platform (DMP), Nexxen delivers a flexible and unified technology stack with advanced and exclusive data at its core. Our robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, measurement, and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to reach their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be. For more information, visit nexxen.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: NEXN) and NASDAQ (NEXN).

For further information please contact:

Nexxen International Ltd.

Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations

...

Caroline Smith, Vice President of Communications

...

KCSA (U.S. Investor Relations)

David Hanover, Investor Relations

...

Vigo Consulting (U.K. Financial PR & Investor Relations)

Jeremy Garcia / Peter Jacob / Aisling Fitzgerald

Tel: +44 20 7390 0230 or ...

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Jonny Franklin-Adams / Charlie Beeson / George Dollemore (Corporate Finance)

Tim Redfern / Harriet Ward (ECM)

Tel: +44 20 7220 0500