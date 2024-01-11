Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Is Expected To Reach $0.9 Billion | Marketsandmarkets.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.4 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $0.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing number of customized or personalised oral appliance, and collaboration between dentists and sleep specialists. However, the risks associated with sleep apnea oral appliances for obstructive sleep apnea treatment may restrain the market growth. Download an Illustrative overview: Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $0.4 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $0.9 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Purchase Type, Gender, Age group, Distribution Channel and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Poor compliance associated with CPAP Key Market Driver Large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients

Based on product, the sleep apnea oral appliances market is divided into three main categories-mandibular advancement devices (MADs), tongue-retaining devices (TRDs), and Daytime Nighttime Appliance (DNA). In 2022, the mandibular advancement devices segment accounted for the largest share of the sleep apnea oral appliances market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to technological advancements have improved the design, comfort, and effectiveness of MADs.

Based on purchase type, the sleep apnea oral appliances market is segmented into – physician-prescribed/ customized oral appliances and online OTC oral appliances. The physician-prescribed/customized oral appliances segment accounted for the largest share of the sleep apnea oral appliances market in 2022. Factors supporting the growth of this segment include rising demand for effective alternatives for managing sleep apnea under the guidance and recommendation of healthcare professionals.

On the basis of gender, the sleep apnea oral appliances market is segmented into male and female. In 2022, the male segment dominated this market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the anatomical differences in upper airway, throat and neck structure between men and women.

On the basis of region, the global sleep apnea oral appliances market is categorized into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the RoW segments. North America holds the largest market share in 2022 due to the ongoing research and development initiatives by companies in North America for sleep apnea oral appliances innovation and rising aging population. Other factors boosting the demand for this market include advancement in telemedicine and remote monitoring to make sleep apnea treatment more accessible for patients.

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances market major players covered in the report, such as:



SomnoMed (Australia)

ResMed (US)

Whole You, Inc. (US)

ProSomnus Sleep Technologies (US)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Open Airway Dental Solutions Ltd. (Canada)

Panthera Dental (Canada)

Airway Management (US)

Apnea Sciences (US)

DynaFlex (US)

OravanOSA (US)

Myerson LLC (US)

MPowrx Health & Wellness (Canada)

The Snore Reliever Company, LLC (US)

The Pure Sleep Company (US)

Tomed GmbH (Germany)

The Aurum Group (Canada)

Erkodent Erich Kopp GmbH (Germany)

OSCIMED SA (Switzerland)

SICAT GmbH & Co. Kg. (Germany)

Glidewell (US)

ApnoMed (US)

ZYPPAH (US)

Dream Systems Dental Sleep Laboratory (US)

Alive Med (UAE) and Among Others

This report categorizes the Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances market into the following segments:

Regional Split



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific Rest of the World

Product Split



Mandibular Advancement Devices

Tongue Retaining Devices Daytime Nighttime Appliance

Purchase Type Split



Physician-prescribed/Customized oral appliances Online OTC oral appliances

Gender Split



Male Female

Age Group Split



Below 40 Years

Age 40-60 Years Above 60 Years

Distribution Channel Split



Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Hospital pharmacies and dental clinics

End-user Split



Home Care Setting/ Individuals

Hospital Dental Clinics

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Industry Recent Developments:



In 2023, Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (US) DNA appliance was granted 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (or FDA) as a Class II medical device in December 2022 for the treatment of snoring and mild to moderate OSA in adults.

In 2022, ResMed (US) acquired the German-based clinical, financial, and operational solutions provider MEDIFOX DAN (Germany) to drive leadership in out-of-hospital software solutions. In 2021, SomoMed (Australia) conducted SomSUMMIT '21, which aimed to enhance research, education, and awareness of oral appliance therapy as a primary solution to successful OSA treatment.

Key Market Stakeholders:



Senior Management

End User

Finance/Procurement Department R&D Department

Report Objectives:



To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global sleep apnea oral appliance market by product, purchase type, gender, age, distribution channel, end user, and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges).

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall sleep apnea oral appliance market.

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies. To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary Competitive Leadership Mapping framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product excellence.

