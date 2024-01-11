U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (Wright Patterson Air Force Base) Awards $27 Million Contract For Resistive Films

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Logen Thiran, President & CEO, Antenna Research Associates BILLERICA, MA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Antenna Research Associates (ARA), was recently awarded a $26.7 million Congressional Interest Item, STRATFI, Phase IIB contract modification from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory in Ohio and funds from the state of Missouri to Mature the Digital Resistive Film Manufacturing Process. The program supports the growing market demand and accelerates the technology transition to deliver a portfolio of flexible hybrid electronic resistive films solutions for DoD and commercial applications.In partnership with Missouri State University's Jordan Valley Innovation Center , ARA will rapidly mature the industrial systems to manufacture a wide array of standard and on-demand resistive films products tailored to meet customer needs at production quantities. ARA's digital approach will enable rapid prototyping of standardized and customized films with complex designs and stringent tolerances and affords the capability to quickly transition from prototype to production demands."We are eager to expand our capabilities in the additive manufacturing space," noted Logen Thiran , President & CEO of Antenna Research Associates. "This award recognizes the growing demand for resistive film products, and ARA's unique approach that delivers a wide range of solutions for both DOD and the commercial market."Dr. Allen Kunkel, Missouri State University's Associate Vice President for Economic Development, and the Director for Jordan Valley Innovation Center shares ARA's enthusiasm.“We look forward to working with Antenna Research Associates on accelerating flexible hybrid electronic resistive films and advancing workforce development in the additive manufacturing arena.”For more than 15 years, SI2 Technologies, a company acquired by ARA in 2022, has demonstrated the performance potential across a range of product forms to produce tailored, scalable, accurate, and precise Resistive Film products using a Direct Write approach (digital inkjet technology). In June 2020, the first commercial resistive film product, VersaR-Print, was released in limited quantities and formats.This effort accelerates the manufacturing maturation and commercialization to enable ARA to deliver a portfolio of resistive films products, help grow the nation's manufacturing pipeline, secure domestic supply chains, and provide education, workforce development and training in the additive manufacturing arena.About Antenna Research Associates (ARA)ARA is a C5ISR company that designs, manufactures, tests and installs cutting edge antenna technologies and subsystems to keep our joint forces secure, superior and safe. ARA creates and delivers a vast array of products and subsystems for both military and civilian applications that combine innovative discoveries from companies it has acquired, including SI2 Technologies and AQYR, whose technologies complement and enhance ARA's trusted systems. ARA's capabilities span from Electronic Warfare and Military Communications to Radar and Satellite Systems. For more than 60 years, ARA has provided our military with unparalleled information, improved situational awareness, immediate threat detection and precision targeting.From ideation to installation, ARA supplies unique antenna systems in both high-volume and smaller quantities to meet customers' needs and ensure success. Its US locations have fully staffed outdoor antenna test ranges, engineers, and on-site manufacturing lines and machine shops.About JVICHigh tech research has found a home at the Roy Blunt Jordan Valley Innovation Center. The focus at JVIC, the anchoring facility for IDEA Commons, is technology development with an applied research emphasis on carbon-based electronics, materials synthesis and characterization, device fabrication, prototyping, composites and systems fabrication. Within these areas, JVIC provides engineering and technical support for high-risk research and development, testing, and manufacturing. JVIC works with industry, government, and academic partners to identify opportunities and develop solutions for technologies, processes, and products.About Missouri State UniversityMissouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. Our purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.For more information about MSU, visit MissouriState. You can also find us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and see what's happening on YouTube. Receive notification of Missouri State news releases as soon as they are posted by subscribing to our news blog.

