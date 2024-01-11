IMARC And Polymerupdate Forge Strategic Alliance To Revolutionise Petrochemical Market Intelligence

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, January 11th: IMARC Services Private Limited, a leading market research and consulting company, has announced a transformative strategic partnership with Polymerupdate, a globally renowned real-time business intelligence provider in the petrochemical sector. This partnership, solidified through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), is set to revitalise the business intelligence and market insights landscape.



IMARC is an ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, and a ï¿1⁄2Great Place to Workï¿1⁄2 Certified company. It was also recently honoured as one of India's top 50 places to work for women by the Great Place to Work Instituteï¿1⁄2. Renowned for its comprehensive market intelligence and research, IMARC has a physical presence in the USA, India, Vietnam, Philippines, and Australia. The company is revered for its extensive forecasting, exhaustive competitive analysis, and meticulous consumer insights. Its commitment to accuracy and actionable data has earned it the trust of businesses worldwide, seeking comprehensive inference of market environments. Customising research methodologies to meet specific client needs has been a paramount factor in IMARC's success.



Concurrently, Polymerupdate has secured its position as Asia's #1 market intelligence company in the petrochemical space for the past 24 years. The company provides business critical industry news and price assessments, which are used as benchmarks for contract settlements in many parts of South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Polymerupdate services several thousand clients in over 71 countries. Polymerupdate constantly strives to enhance the quality of its services further by adopting new ideas and achieving steady traction through frequent technological innovations. The company hosts industry-leading conferences under the brand name RACE (Recycling And the Circular Economy) and has a training division under the Polymerupdate Academy brand label. Additionally, The Polymerupdate Club (TPC) provides a networking platform for professionals in the polymer industry to connect, interact and collaborate, fostering a strong sense of community within the industry. The partnership with IMARC is an opportunity for both the companies to expand their service offerings and enhance market influence.



Mr. Ayush Mukherjee, Vice President of Procurement and Forecasting at IMARC, expressed his optimism regarding the collaboration: "As we enter a new era of market intelligence with Polymerupdate, we're poised to spark unprecedented growth and neoteric innovation in our services. Our combined strengths will fortify the standard of market analysis, amplifying new industry benchmarks."



Echoing Mr Mukherjee's sentiments, Neeraj Rawal, the Chief Operating Officer of Polymerupdate, shared his perspective: "Our alliance with IMARC is a testament to our shared dedication to excellence and innovation. Polymerupdate's real-time market insights, combined with IMARC's analytical depth, promise a new era of intelligence in the petrochemical industry. This is a strategic move towards empowering our clients with a level of market insight that is both unparalleled and forward-thinking."



The union of IMARC's analytical capabilities and Polymerupdate's industry-specific expertise is anticipated to open new avenues for both the companies. This partnership is designed to provide a deeper, more nuanced understanding of market trends and dynamics, equipping businesses with the tools and knowledge to make informed strategic decisions in a rapidly changing market.



Under this MOU, IMARC and Polymerupdate will embark on various initiatives, including joint research projects and analytical ventures, all aimed at providing actionable insights into the petrochemical industry. The intent is to utilise the collective knowledge of both organisations to offer a distinctive outlook on market dynamics.



This collaboration represents a significant step in redefining industry standards for market intelligence. It reflects the joint ambition of IMARC, a company celebrated for its workplace culture and commitment to inclusivity, and Polymerupdate, a customer-centric company dedicated to empowering its subscribers to make informed business decisions through accurate pricing data and market-moving news, to introduce cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled insights into the petrochemical sector.

Company :-Polymerupdate

User :- swapnil Dabhekar

Email :...

Phone :-22 61772000

Mobile:- 8369473457

Url :-