Azerbaijan Foils Plans Of Forces Opposing Its Due International Stature - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Azerbaijan foils
the plans of forces opposing its deserved international standing,
Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov
said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at a meeting on equal campaigning options and
the basics of the activities of media subjects in Azerbaijan's
early presidential election.
"Thanks to the political persistence and determination of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, following the 2020 second Karabakh
war that concluded with Azerbaijan's triumph, new political
realities have emerged in the country and the region
simultaneously," the official noted. "These realities, prominently
led by Azerbaijan's leadership, are driven by crucial factors such
as the realization of the historical aspirations of our people and
the full restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity
of our country."
He pointed out that the new stage, encompassing all spheres of
societal life, ensures the sustainability of comprehensive reforms
in the country, adapting the population's life to the dynamic
development of the modern era, and thus maintaining the continuity
of the state's progress.
"As a victor, Azerbaijan is not only the pride of every
compatriot but also undermines the plans of forces that do not want
our country to take advanced positions and a worthy place on the
international stage," Ismayilov explained.
"Appreciating the development of independent media serving our
national interests as one of the top priorities of the state,
President Ilham Aliyev has always highly valued the work of
journalists and specifically highlighted the role of the media in
conveying Azerbaijani realities to the local and international
audience," he said.
"In his address to the international media forum, which took
place for the first time in Shusha on the National Press Day in
2022, the important tasks set by the head of state before
journalists remain relevant," added the official.
An early presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on
February 7, 2024. The corresponding decree was signed by President
Ilham Aliyev.
