Azerbaijan Foils Plans Of Forces Opposing Its Due International Stature - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Azerbaijan foils the plans of forces opposing its deserved international standing, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a meeting on equal campaigning options and the basics of the activities of media subjects in Azerbaijan's early presidential election.

"Thanks to the political persistence and determination of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, following the 2020 second Karabakh war that concluded with Azerbaijan's triumph, new political realities have emerged in the country and the region simultaneously," the official noted. "These realities, prominently led by Azerbaijan's leadership, are driven by crucial factors such as the realization of the historical aspirations of our people and the full restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country."

He pointed out that the new stage, encompassing all spheres of societal life, ensures the sustainability of comprehensive reforms in the country, adapting the population's life to the dynamic development of the modern era, and thus maintaining the continuity of the state's progress.

"As a victor, Azerbaijan is not only the pride of every compatriot but also undermines the plans of forces that do not want our country to take advanced positions and a worthy place on the international stage," Ismayilov explained.

"Appreciating the development of independent media serving our national interests as one of the top priorities of the state, President Ilham Aliyev has always highly valued the work of journalists and specifically highlighted the role of the media in conveying Azerbaijani realities to the local and international audience," he said.

"In his address to the international media forum, which took place for the first time in Shusha on the National Press Day in 2022, the important tasks set by the head of state before journalists remain relevant," added the official.

An early presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024. The corresponding decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

