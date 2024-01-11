Azerbaijan's Health Minister Confers With UNICEF Regional Director (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The Ministry of
Health of Azerbaijan hosted a meeting with Regina De Dominicis,
Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia of the United Nations
Children's Fund (UNICEF), Trend reports.
The UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva and
the acting Head of the UNICEF office in the country Jeyhun Mirzoyev
also attended the meeting.
Health Minister Teymur Musayev emphasized at the meeting that
Azerbaijan cooperates fruitfully with UNICEF.
"In our country, special attention is paid to the formation,
strengthening, and development of human capital. Within the
framework of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the UN
Children's Fund, projects are implemented in various directions in
the fields of health care, education, and maternal and child
protection," Musaev said.
Teymur Musayev noted that the Ministry of Health is taking
important steps to improve the quality of services in the field of
maternal and child health care, as well as the modernization and
digitalization of health care.
In conclusion, the Azerbaijani Minister of Health expressed
confidence that further cooperation would be even more
productive.
In turn, Regina de Dominicis, praising the level of relationship
between Azerbaijan and UNICEF, emphasized that UNICEF's activity in
the country started in 1993. According to her, the first projects
implemented by UNICEF in Azerbaijan were aimed at vaccination,
health care, education, and child protection.
The Regional Director of the UN Children's Fund positively
assessed the work done in Azerbaijan on maternal and child health
protection.
During the meeting, priority areas of cooperation were also
discussed.
