Kyrgyzstani-Japaneze Deals Seek To Hike Coal Industry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 11. The Ministry
of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, along with the Kyrgyzstan-Kagoshima
association and the Japanese SENTO GROUP Company have signed a
comprehensive three-way Memorandum of Cooperation in the coal
industry, Trend reports.
According to Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy, this memorandum
specifically addresses coal exploration, mineral extraction, the
construction of a coal processing plant, and the establishment of a
logistics center.
The foundation of this memorandum lies in the negotiations aimed
at fostering collaboration between the two countries, conducted
during the visit of Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Zhaparov to Japan
on November 17-20, 2023.
Additionally, discussions focused on negotiations to ensure
employment opportunities for the local population in coal mining,
leveraging modern technologies. The Japanese side has also
expressed a keen interest in collaboration within the sphere of
hydroenergy in Kyrgyzstan.
According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan,
Kyrgyzstan's black coal production totaled 703,700 tons from
January through November 2023, which is a 40 increase
compared to the same period in 2022 (500,200 tons).
