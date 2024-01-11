Estonia To Provide EUR 1.2B In Aid To Ukraine Until 2027

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Alar Karis has said that Estonia will provide EUR 1.2 billion in aid to Ukraine until 2027.

He announced this at a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrinform reports.

"Within the EU, we have already provided assistance worth EUR 5 billion to Ukraine. This support needs to be continued. Estonia's long-term contribution until 2027 will amount to EUR1 billion. Ukraine needs more and better weapons," Karis emphasized.

, Karis hold meeting in Tallin

He added that the EU should increase weapons production so that Ukraine can get everything it needs "not tomorrow, but today."

"Our actions should be aimed at preventing any aggressive war in Europe in the future. Ukraine will have Estonia's support as long as the war lasts," Karis added.

The President also noted that Estonia would annually provide Ukraine with 0.25% of the country's defense budget.

"And we encourage everyone to provide Ukraine with as much assistance as they can until Russia stops its war," he stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Lithuania on January 10. On January 11, he arrived in Estonia.

The Ukrainian president already had talks with his Estonian counterpart, Alar Karis. As expected, Zelensky will also meet with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and deliver a speech in the Estonian parliament.