Poland Continues To Block Border At Three Checkpoints, About 2,000 Trucks In Queues

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are 1,900 trucks in queues on the border of Ukraine and Poland, and the directions of three checkpoints are being blocked.

This was announced to Ukrinform by the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko.

"The blocking of the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne, Krakivets-Korczowa and Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoints continues. According to the Polish border guards, as of this morning, 1,000 trucks are queuing in these three directions towards Ukraine," the spokesperson said.

Ukraine praises Romania's helping hand in resolving logistical issues - StratCom

In addition, 900 trucks are waiting at the Shehyni-Medyka crossing point. After the unblocking, truck traffic in this direction became more intense, but the queues remain.

Traffic for trucks is not blocked on other sections of the border. The queue remains on the territory of Slovakia towards Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint. As of this morning, 400 trucks were waiting to cross.

The queue of trucks on the territory of Hungary in the direction of the Tysa checkpoint is 250 trucks.

opposes extension of EU trade preferences for Ukraine - medi

As reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn. Among the main demands is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024.

On January 6, Poland resumed truck traffic on the road to the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing.