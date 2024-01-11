Ukrinform Fundraising For Mavic Drones For 72Nd Separate Mechanized Brigade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform is continuing a fundraiser for three DJI MAVIC-3 quadcopters for the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians.

A real Christmas miracle happened - Swiss volunteers responded to Ukrinform's request and brought three Mavic-3 drones to Ukraine for the Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians.

There are never too many drones on the battlefield, so Ukrinform is not giving up on its goal of raising UAH 300,000 for three Mavics (thanks to all the people who care, we have already raised UAH 125,000).

OUR PRIZE is a postcard with the picture of the Ukrainian Mriya aircraft signed by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

To win the prize, you need to:



donate at least UAH 50 via Monobank , indicating your name and surname

write the amount of your donation in the comments section under our post on Facebook share the fundraising post on your Facebook page

Our goal is to fundraise UAH 300,000 for three Mavics

The Monobank fundraising link.

Bank card number: 5375 4112 1271 3775

We will choose three winners using a randomizer on January 20.

The more donations, the more chances to win! Good luck to you!