Benefits For Funds Transferred To Public & Social Funds Increased In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As of this year, the tax-free portion transferred to funds
created for public and social purposes in Azerbaijan has increased
from 10 percent to 15 percent, Azernews reports,
citing the State Tax Service under the Economy Ministry.
"In order to more effectively implement the financial support
programs arising from the social and corporate responsibility of
taxpayers, this concession will be distributed to enterprises,
departments, and organisations operating in the fields of science,
education, health, sports, and culture that meet the criteria
determined by the Cabinet of Ministers. Moreover, the list applies
to funds established for public and social purposes approved by the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The amendment to the Tax Code is aimed at increasing the
interests of taxpayers in allocating financial assistance to public
and social projects and, at the same time, increasing the material
income of those areas," the information says.
