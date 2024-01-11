ING: Exchange Rate In Azerbaijan To Remain Stable This Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Dutch company ING Group predicts that the Central Bank of
Azerbaijan (CBA) will keep the interest rate stable this year, Azernews reports.
It was reported that CBA will keep the discount rate unchanged
at 8 percent in 2024.
According to the report, the Central Bank will reduce the
discount rate to 7.75 percent in the first quarter of 2025, and to
7 percent by the end of the year.
It should be noted that on December 20 of last year, the Board
of Directors of CBA made a decision to reduce the discount rate by
0.5 percentage points to 8 percent.
According to the information, the lower limit of the interest
corridor was reduced by 0.5 percentage points to 6.5 percent, and
the upper limit was reduced by 0.5 percentage points to 9
percent.
MENAFN11012024000195011045ID1107708829
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.