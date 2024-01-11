President Aliyev's Interview Attracts Attention With Key Messages

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
The new year 2024 entered as a year of new victories and
achievements for Azerbaijan. The most important thing is that
thirty years of occupation in the history of the country completely
vanished. To answer the question of what 2023 was remembered for,
many decisive and important events can be touched upon. Overall,
this is a successful result of both domestic and foreign policy
under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.
President Ilham Aliyev commented on Azerbaijan's achievements in
the last 20 years from a broad perspective during an interview with
Azerbaijani television channels.
First, the head of state reminded the people of his address when he
was elected president for the first time 20 years ago, and said
that the people are always right in their choices.
“The history of the last 20 years is obvious, and the key issue
here is that the people of Azerbaijan made the right choice back in
2003,” the president said while answering questions in his
interview.
President Ilham Aliyev mentioned a number of serious points
while recalling the political course of Azerbaijan over the past 30
years. The political processes from 1993 to 2003, which is the main
political structure established during the leadership of National
Leader Heydar Aliyev to independent Azerbaijan, and the successful
continuation of that political course from 2003 to today. Indeed,
managing this established order like clockwork requires a great
deal of knowledge, skill and courage. Courage is in particular
important because it requires not taking a step back when making
the right decisions. President Ilham Aliyev literally went down in
history as one of the most courageous leaders of his time.
Azerbaijan achieved a great victory against the West-supported
system of Armenia, which kept lands under occupation for 30 over
years.
War does not bring good to any country or people. Even if you
are always on the winning side, you will definitely suffer from the
harmful aspects of war at some point. The Garabagh problem was at
such a peak that there was no point in taking a step back in this
direction. The unity of the people and the bold decisions of the
Supreme Commander-in-Chief were a real incentive to realize the
glorious moment of victory ahead. President Ilham Aliyev linked the
latest victory, that is, Azerbaijan's complete possession of its
sovereign territories, to the anti-terrorist measures carried out
in September. In his interview, he emphasized that the events of
September were decisive.
“The events of September, of course, should not be taken out of
the overall context. In other words, the path we followed until
September was a consistent path, a goal-oriented path, the right
path. From the point of view of the processes unfolding in our
country at the political or military level, this event was the
exclamation mark, as it were, of all the work we had done. Today,
we are entering 2024 as a nation that has fully restored its
sovereignty. I believe that the new era of our modern history began
exactly after September 20,” the head of state said.
The steps to be taken towards the future for Azerbaijan starting
from 2024 have already been determined. The most priority of these
is the resettlement of IDPs to liberated and reconstructed areas.
In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev noted that residents will be
relocated to regions belonging to Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur
during this and the next year of 2025. The main reason for this is
that Azerbaijan has been carrying out large-scale infrastructure
projects since 2020. Azerbaijan is implementing a huge project
almost at the expense of its own budget, and this is an example of
the serious importance that the state of Azerbaijan attaches to the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the future well-being of
the population that will live there.
“All these infrastructure projects allow us the opportunity to
return a larger number of former IDPs to their ancestral lands this
year, and there are five cities they will return to this year – the
cities of Shusha, Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Khankendi, and Khojaly,” the
President said, adding that“former IDPs are expected to return to
the cities of Aghdam, Zangilan and Gubadli in 2025.”
Azerbaijan does not leave out any historical events and
territories. The settlement of the Garabagh issue does not mean the
end of the Armenian occupation. First of all, the process of border
delimitation and demarcation between Azerbaijan and Armenia should
be completed. Later, the eight villages of Azerbaijan remaining in
the territories of Armenia should be returned to Azerbaijan.
President Ilham Aliyev noted that he discussed these issues with
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during an on-step meeting
in St. Petersburg and will return to the issue next month.
“The issue of the eight villages under occupation is always on
the agenda today. Besides, this issue was discussed during my
contacts with the prime minister of Armenia, including the last
conversation on foot in St. Petersburg. I raised this issue, and
this issue is also on the agenda of commissions dealing with
delimitation. I should also inform you that the next meeting of the
commissions is scheduled for this month, and this issue is on the
agenda: the delimitation issue of that region, the Gazakh-Tovuz
region,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.
In addition, in his interview, President Ilham Aliyev also gave
special messages to some states, organisations and institutions
that are trying to obstruct the peace process between Azerbaijan
and Armenia, as well as the opening of the Zangazur corridor, which
serves the economic well-being of the region and many interested
parties, and are trying to speak threatening language with
Azerbaijan. It is clear that the forces trying to use Armenia as a
tool for the continuation of the conflict in the South Caucasus
cannot make any contribution to peace. The fact that Armenia relies
on them and acts on the basis of unstable decisions is a serious
threat to the security of both its country and the South Caucasus.
In addition, as the head of state noted, the blocking of connection
between the two Azerbaijani territories, i.e, Azerbaijan and
Nakhchivan means that Armenia will remain a landlocked state
forever.
In this regard, it is of particular importance that Europe takes
more correct steps and makes some changes in its political course.
President Ilham Aliyev openly responded to the European Parliament
leadership's decision to cut ties with Azerbaijan in all areas and
terminate gas export agreements:
“If our gas supply to Europe is interrupted for whatever reason,
many countries will be in a more difficult situation, and everyone
in Europe should understand this, including the president of the
European Parliament who makes such irresponsible statements.”
Thus, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in his
interview, once again emphasized his special and important messages
from different directions to the forces that interfered from
outside and could not digest the successes of Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan is true to its word and always stands by its decisions.
The coming years will give a green light to the way Azerbaijan is
moving forward to become an even more powerful state.
MENAFN11012024000195011045ID1107708827
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.