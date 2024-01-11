Moov Announces Promotion Of Rajiv Chegu To Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEMPE,

Ariz., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moov , the world's largest and fastest growing marketplace for used semiconductor equipment, today announced that Rajiv Chegu has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Since joining Moov

in 2022, Chegu has served as Head of Operations, running the gamut of company operations: people, processes and strategy. In his role as COO, Chegu's expanded focus will include taking the helm of Moov's product organization, strategic development of data products and services to drive both internal efficiency and external customer value, and continuing to drive market expansion as Moov grows its global presence.

"Rajiv's experience running multiple functions across the operational, data, and product domains at leading B2B startups coupled with the rigor from his experience in private equity portfolio operations and top tier consulting is invaluable to Moov as we continue our trajectory of hyper-growth," said Steven Zhou CEO and cofounder of Moov Technologies.



Prior to Moov, Chegu worked with B2B software companies, notably as an operator at CB Insights where he led teams across corporate development, data operations, business intelligence, and product as an SVP and at a leading lower middle market Private Equity firm. He also brings experience from the Boston Consulting Group, where he helped stand up the firm's Growth Tech practice, working with leading pre-IPO technology companies.

Chegu's promotion signals Moov's plans to continue expanding its global footprint, product footprint, and market penetration. In 2023, Moov

announced expansion of its presence in South Korea and the

establishment of a new office in the strategic global semiconductor hub of Taipei . Moov

unveiled a series of new product features at this year's SEMICON West exhibition and conference, which leverage data and automation to further simplify the process of buying and selling semiconductor equipment and parts on Moov's marketplace. This year, Moov also

announced the establishment of a new enterprise partnerships division to grow strategic long-term relationships with leading semiconductor manufacturers across a variety of complex acquisition and divestiture projects.

"As we look ahead to 2024, we are excited to share a series of big product and growth announcements as we continue to transform the high tech equipment supply chain," said Zhou.

