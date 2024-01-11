Cv International's Windsuite: Elevating Safety Standards And Wind Turbine Maintenance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEND, Ore., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The Cv
International
WindSuite
addresses
the
safety and
productivity
concerns of maintenance technicians supporting wind energy generation.
Cvi's WindKit, wind turbine nitrogen servicing kit
Cvi 's WindSuite consists of a nitrogen generator, nitrogen booster, explosion proof nitrogen fill station and WindKit. The WindSuite has been adopted for use by multiple Siemens Energy, Vestas American Wind Technology
and
Clearway
Energy Wind
Power
Plants. "Regular
servicing
of
wind
turbines is
challenging
due to both
the
height of
the
turbine
above
ground and
the
need
to
supply pure
nitrogen
at
a
high
pressure"
said Jason
Goodman,
Cvi
"Cvi's
WindKit, a
portable
nitrogen
solution allows
technicians
to
quickly
and
safely
get to point of use and complete servicing without damage to equipment and with greatly enhanced personal safety."
Key Highlights: The
Cvi WindSuite:
Our WindSuite of complimentary nitrogen products is designed to provide customers with
a
comprehensive
and
integrated
solution
for
their nitrogen
servicing
needs. The
WindSuite
consists of
a nitrogen generator, nitrogen booster, explosion proof nitrogen fill station and WindKit. New
WindSuite Distributors
: Our growing national distributors represent a significant milestone in our company's
growth
and
expansion
strategy. With
a
strong
presence
across
the
country, these
distributors
are poised to bring our products and services to a wider audience. A Growing Number of Customers:
Cv
International's
WindSuite
and
WindKits have
been
installed in
a variety of locations across Texas, Indiana, Arizona, Colorado and Washington State. Cost-Efficiency:
By
reducing
maintenance
costs
and
increasing
safety,
we
help
wind
farm
operators optimize their return on investment, making wind energy more affordable and accessible.
Mr. Dan Warden, CEO of Cv International, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's role in advancing renewable
energy:
"Our mission
is
to
accelerate
the
transition
to
sustainable
energy
by
providing unmatched wind turbine servicing products. In acknowledgment of its commitment to sustainability, Cv International proudly declared that in 2023, it utilized 100% renewable wind energy
to supply power to its facilities located in Bend, Oregon. This is an outstanding accomplishment, and it demonstrates Cv International's continued commitment to a more sustainable future for our employees, communities and customers"
For media inquiries and further information, please contact:
George
Darcy
Marketing Communications/Branding
[email protected]
541-480-1716
About Cv International:
Cv
International delivers innovative solutions to a global customer base. Focused on solutions to challenges in Wind Energy, Hydro Electric, Oil & Gas, Aviation and Nitrogen and Breathing Air,
Cv International products include nitrogen generators, contaminated fuel detectors, cryogenic samplers, aircraft maintenance stands
and
radar towers.
Cv
International
is
a
Service Disabled
Veteran
Owned Small
Business
(SDVOSB) headquartered in Bend, Oregon.
