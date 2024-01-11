Cv International's Windsuite: Elevating Safety Standards And Wind Turbine Maintenance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEND, Ore., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Cv

International

WindSuite

addresses

the

safety and

productivity

concerns of maintenance technicians supporting wind energy generation.

Cvi's WindKit, wind turbine nitrogen servicing kit

Cvi 's WindSuite consists of a nitrogen generator, nitrogen booster, explosion proof nitrogen fill station and WindKit. The WindSuite has been adopted for use by multiple Siemens Energy, Vestas American Wind Technology

and

Clearway

Energy Wind

Power

Plants. "Regular

servicing

of

wind

turbines is

challenging

due to both

the

height of

the

turbine

above

ground and

the

need

to

supply pure

nitrogen

at

a

high

pressure"

said Jason

Goodman,

Cvi

"Cvi's

WindKit, a

portable

nitrogen

solution allows

technicians

to

quickly

and

safely

get to point of use and complete servicing without damage to equipment and with greatly enhanced personal safety."

Key Highlights:

Our WindSuite of complimentary nitrogen products is designed to provide customers withcomprehensiveandintegratedsolutionfortheir nitrogenservicingneeds. TheWindSuiteconsists ofa nitrogen generator, nitrogen booster, explosion proof nitrogen fill station and WindKit.: Our growing national distributors represent a significant milestone in our company'sgrowthandexpansionstrategy. Withstrongpresenceacrossthecountry, thesedistributorsare poised to bring our products and services to a wider audience.CvInternational'sWindSuiteandWindKits havebeeninstalled ina variety of locations across Texas, Indiana, Arizona, Colorado and Washington State.Byreducingmaintenancecostsandincreasingsafety,wehelpwindfarmoperators optimize their return on investment, making wind energy more affordable and accessible.

Mr. Dan Warden, CEO of Cv International, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's role in advancing renewable

energy:

"Our mission

is

to

accelerate

the

transition

to

sustainable

energy

by

providing unmatched wind turbine servicing products. In acknowledgment of its commitment to sustainability, Cv International proudly declared that in 2023, it utilized 100% renewable wind energy

to supply power to its facilities located in Bend, Oregon. This is an outstanding accomplishment, and it demonstrates Cv International's continued commitment to a more sustainable future for our employees, communities and customers"

About Cv International:

Cv

International delivers innovative solutions to a global customer base. Focused on solutions to challenges in Wind Energy, Hydro Electric, Oil & Gas, Aviation and Nitrogen and Breathing Air,

Cv International products include nitrogen generators, contaminated fuel detectors, cryogenic samplers, aircraft maintenance stands

and

radar towers.

Cv

International

is

a

Service Disabled

Veteran

Owned Small

Business

(SDVOSB) headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

SOURCE Cv International