Cv International's Windsuite: Elevating Safety Standards And Wind Turbine Maintenance


1/11/2024 7:17:06 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEND, Ore., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The Cv
International
WindSuite
addresses
the
safety and
productivity
concerns of maintenance technicians supporting wind energy generation.

Continue Reading
Cvi's WindKit, wind turbine nitrogen servicing kit
Cvi's WindKit, wind turbine nitrogen servicing kit

Cvi 's WindSuite consists of a nitrogen generator, nitrogen booster, explosion proof nitrogen fill station and WindKit. The WindSuite has been adopted for use by multiple Siemens Energy, Vestas American Wind Technology
and
Clearway
Energy Wind
Power
Plants. "Regular
servicing
of
wind
turbines is
challenging
due to both
the
height of
the
turbine
above
ground and
the
need
to
supply pure
nitrogen
at
a
high
pressure"
said Jason
Goodman,
Cvi
"Cvi's
WindKit, a
portable
nitrogen
solution allows
technicians
to
quickly
and
safely
get to point of use and complete servicing without damage to equipment and with greatly enhanced personal safety."

Key Highlights:

  • The
    Cvi WindSuite:     Our WindSuite of complimentary nitrogen products is designed to provide customers with
    a
    comprehensive
    and
    integrated
    solution
    for
    their nitrogen
    servicing
    needs. The
    WindSuite
    consists of
    a nitrogen generator, nitrogen booster, explosion proof nitrogen fill station and WindKit.
  • New
    WindSuite Distributors     : Our growing national distributors represent a significant milestone in our company's
    growth
    and
    expansion
    strategy. With
    a
    strong
    presence
    across
    the
    country, these
    distributors
    are poised to bring our products and services to a wider audience.
  • A Growing Number of Customers:
     Cv
    International's
    WindSuite
    and
    WindKits have
    been
    installed in
    a variety of locations across Texas, Indiana, Arizona, Colorado and Washington State.
  • Cost-Efficiency: By
    reducing
    maintenance
    costs
    and
    increasing
    safety,
    we
    help
    wind
    farm
    operators optimize their return on investment, making wind energy more affordable and accessible.

    Mr. Dan Warden, CEO of Cv International, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's role in advancing renewable
    energy:
    "Our mission
    is
    to
    accelerate
    the
    transition
    to
    sustainable
    energy
    by
    providing unmatched wind turbine servicing products. In acknowledgment of its commitment to sustainability, Cv International proudly declared that in 2023, it utilized 100% renewable wind energy
    to supply power to its facilities located in Bend, Oregon. This is an outstanding accomplishment, and it demonstrates Cv International's continued commitment to a more sustainable future for our employees, communities and customers"

    For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

    George
    Darcy
    Marketing Communications/Branding
    [email protected]
    541-480-1716

    About Cv International:
    Cv
    International delivers innovative solutions to a global customer base. Focused on solutions to challenges in Wind Energy, Hydro Electric, Oil & Gas, Aviation and Nitrogen and Breathing Air,
    Cv International products include nitrogen generators, contaminated fuel detectors, cryogenic samplers, aircraft maintenance stands
    and
    radar towers.
    Cv
    International
    is
    a
    Service Disabled
    Veteran
    Owned Small
    Business
    (SDVOSB) headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

    SOURCE Cv International

