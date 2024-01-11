Santa Monicans United: A New Organization Emerges To Tackle Santa Monica's Decline

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Santa Monica is in Crisis!

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Against a backdrop of increasing deterioration in Santa Monica's quality of life, a group of concerned residents and local businesses have come together to form Santa Monicans United (SMU) - a community-based organization focused on tackling the issues affecting the City.



BOARD MEMBERS SPEAK OUT

According to a 2022 survey, Santa Monica ranked 224 out of 230, making it one of the most unsafe cities in California.

"Santa Monica is in crisis, and my heart goes out to the residents and struggling businesses that have been impacted by the city's decline.

I don't even feel safe having my son walk home from school.

Leana Greene, CEO of SMU.



"As a Santa Monica renter and a board member of SMU, I am concerned about the ongoing challenges facing Santa Monica's residents due to the steady decline of quality of life.

It is imperative that we at SMU, refocus the city's priorities on the well-being of its residents," said Ashley Oelsen.

Santa Monica United has seven core organizational pillars.

1)

Clean and Safe City : Creating vibrant public spaces and supporting the revitalization of business districts.

2)

Address the Homeless Crisis : Effectively tackling mental health and substance abuse challenges among the transient population.

3)

Public Safety : Providing necessary resources and support local law enforcement and the fire department.

4)

Preserve Rent Control : Safeguard existing rent control policies and prioritize Santa Monica residents for new affordable housing units.

5)

City Fiscal Responsibility : Fostering an agile and accountable city government.

6)

Protect Neighborhoods and Commercial Districts : Safeguarding irreplaceable neighborhoods and businesses.

7)

Pathways to Affordable Home Ownership : Advocating for innovative programs creating a pathway for tenants to own their units.

About Santa Monicans United

Santa Monicans United is a group of people living and working in Santa Monica.

As the "Voice of the Community," Santa Monicans United will champion common-sense policies that foster a safer, cleaner, and more affordable Santa Monica for all.

To learn more, please visit

