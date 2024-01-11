The report provides valuable insights into the Influencer Market, focusing on the trajectory of the world market in this dynamic field. It specifically examines Refrigerated Display Cases (RDCs) and offers insights into the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2023, categorizing their Competitive Market Presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

Plug-In, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Remote-Operated segment is estimated at 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report delves into the impact of the pandemic on food retailing and the emergence of the "new normal." It highlights the role of digital grocery alternatives in driving growth in 2020. The global food and beverage market is discussed, with growth outlook percentages provided for the years 2019 through 2025.

Food supermarkets faced disruptions due to COVID-19, and the report provides insights into the growth trajectory for this sector for the years 2019 through 2025. The food services industry experienced a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges during this period, with its growth outlook also presented.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR

The Refrigerated Display Cases market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

