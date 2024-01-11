Professional Notary Services, Inc. (PNS) Recognized As A 2023 ICIC Top 100 Businesses In U.S.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Professional Notary Services, Inc., owned by Marcy Tiberio, is named ICIC Top100 businesses in US

ICIC names Top100 winners of fastest growing businesses in under-served communities for 2023.

- ICICROCHESTER, NEW YORK, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Professional Notary Services was named one of the top 40 in the ICIC 's list of Top 100 fastest-growing businesses in under-resourced communities in the U.S. The ICIC drives inclusive economic prosperity in under-resourced communities through innovative research and programs to create jobs, income, and wealth for local residents. They sponsor an annual award of the top 100 businesses that promote growth in under-resourced communities. PNS ranked in the top 40 as a first-time winner.Professional Notary Services was nominated by Goldman Sachs and met the criteria of applicants that includes being an independently operated company, incorporated by January 2018, and have recorded a full year of revenue in 2018. Winners are also privately-owned, for-profit companies headquartered in an under-resourced community that has revenues of at least $50,000 in 2018 and has grown to at least $500,000 in 2022.PNS owner, Marcy Tiberio , is especially proud to be among the IC100 winners because the ICIC shared that,“The winners are catalysts of opportunity, optimism, and transformation in under-resourced communities.” Professional Notary Services is often a contributor to fundraisers in the Rochester community and supports a variety of organizations like Bethany House and Veterans Outreach Center. In 2023, PNS celebrated their 10th Anniversary and as a token of gratitude gave away $10,000 to notary-nominated charities. For Christmas 2023, PNS donated three hundred coats to underprivileged children and 250 Christmas stockings. Service to the community is a priority for PNS.Professional Notary Services, Inc. began as one mobile notary and has built a nationwide network of 1100 notaries. Marcy and her team of notaries serve a variety of industries and make notarizations accessible to anyone, regardless of when or where they need one. PNS is available to notarize in-person and by Remote Online Notarizations in all fifty states. Travelling the extra mile to make convenient and accurate notarizations accessible to all is the focus of PNS. For more information about PNS, visit

