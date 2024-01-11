Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Announces Promotion Of Ryan Kennedy To Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ryan Kennedy is promoted to Partner

Thomas Dunlap

- Thomas DunlapVIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a renowned veteran-owned law firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ryan Kennedy to the position of Partner.Ryan Kennedy has been an integral part of the Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig team since 2020, consistently demonstrating exceptional legal skills, dedication to clients, and a commitment to the highest standards of professional excellence. He has a wide range of litigation experience in the District and Circuit Courts of Maryland and Virginia and regularly appears before those Courts in a variety of real estate and commercial disputes. Additionally, he has handled multiple cases before the Maryland Court of Special Appeals and local zoning authorities.In his new role as Partner, Ryan will continue to contribute to the firm's success by focusing on real estate, business, and civil litigation. The promotion reflects his outstanding legal expertise, leadership qualities, and dedication to client service.Thomas Dunlap , Managing Partner at DBL, stated,“Ryan has consistently demonstrated exceptional legal acumen and dedication to our clients. With over a decade of experience, Ryan has established himself as a leader in litigation, consistently delivering innovative solutions for our clients' most complex challenges.”“Ryan has risen fast through our ranks to become partner, and his promotion to partner is well-deserved. He is the focused eye in the center of any litigation hurricane, and because of that, a valued leader when litigation is threatened or occurs,” DBL Partner George Hawkins stated.“Personally, I trust him with any matter and have said to clients,“I trust him with my children, you can surely trust him with your matter.'”Kennedy holds a J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law and has degrees in Political Science and Psychology from the University of Maryland Baltimore County. He is actively involved in the Anne Arundel County Bar Association and the Fairfax County Bar Association.Managing Partner Thomas Dunlap added,“His promotion is a testament to his hard work, expertise in his practice areas, and unwavering commitment to excellence. We are confident that he will continue to contribute significantly to the firm and the legal profession.”Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides itself on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with its clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing ....

