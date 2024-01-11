(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Excitement builds for Celebration of Peers Accolades Ceremony to be held in Antibes this September

LONDON, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Council of Peers announce 2nd year categories with Accolades for achievement by the digital infrastructure industry and its investors

In what promises to be another exceptional year for datacenter and digital infrastructure investment and services, categories for the Celebration of Peers have been announced by the Council. The accolades will be presented at an informal ceremony in Antibes at the Conference Supper on the Beach taking place on the evening of 11 September.

With globally relevant accolades signalled by the scale of nomination received last year, the Council has sought to recognize this year the continuing digital transformation and evolution of the sector.

This years' categories are as follows:

Data Centre Operator of the Year 2024

AI Infrastructure Innovator 2024

Digital Investor of the Year 2024

Deal of the Year 2024

Law Firm / Legal Advisor of the Year 2024

Real Estate Firm of the Year 2024

Innovation in Digital Infrastructure 2024

ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Sustainability Innovator 2024

Young Talent of the Year 2024

Personality of the Year in Digital Infrastructure 2024

“The categories for 2024 reflects the sustained growth and investment in digital infrastructure organizations and the professional intermediaries and industry innovators,” commented Alex Rabbetts, chair of Council of Peers.“The quality processes the Council has put in place to review nominations assures transparency and independence and has established a set of prestigious accolades celebrating people and companies in this global multi-billion dollar industry.”

The Council of Peers includes highly experienced executives from across the industry including (in alphabetical order) Mark Acton, Head of Technical Due Diligence, Future-tech, GéraldineCamara Managing Director, France Datacenter, Kjetil Ertnaes, Senior Advisor, DLE Consulting A/S, Monika Grass, Senior Consultant, Grass Consulting, Susanna Kass, Carbon Neutral Data Center Advisor, UNSDG Program, Isabelle Kemlin, Business & InnovationRise Research Institute of Sweden and Vice Chairman, Swedish Data Center Industry Association, Stephanie Liston, Chair, UK Digital Connectivity Forum, Deborah, McGargle, CEO, FAR Technologies Ltd and chair, and Alex Rabbetts, Managing Director, Corozon.

Nominations are now open and close 30 April 2024. Visit the website for access to information about the process, how to complete nominations, and the Manifesto of the Council of Peers.

The Celebration of Peers takes place at Platform Global the annual transactional marketplace for investors in datacenters and digital infrastructure and established as a premium C level event with the foremost content and high end networking in EMEA, taking place in Antibes 10-12 September 2024.

About Platform Markets Group

PMG has been established by an experienced team well known for delivering high end events, content rich programmes, pre-eminent networking and quality production in the finance and data centre sectors. The company focuses on enabling opportunities for transactions with investors, across planet-scale digital infrastructure fabric.

