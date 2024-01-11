Results Of The IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®”) 2023 2H Review

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DAICS 2H2023 Appendix 2

Building trust and sustainability via tokenization standard

HONG KONG, CHINA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2nd Half 2023 Review of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®”), aiming to provide the professionals worldwide with a transparent and standardized classification scheme to determine sector and exposure of particular digital assets. DAICS® classifies digital assets into 2 main categories: a) Cryptocurrencies and b) Asset Backed Tokens and a 3-tier system for each category. For Cryptocurrencies: 1-Industry/2-Sector/3-Sub-sector; for Asset Backed Tokens: 1-Asset Type/2-Branch/ 3-Sub-branch (Appendix 1). The results are as follows:

a) Cryptocurrencies

i) Structure and definitions

Tier 1: Industry Changes

The industry groups remain unchanged with 5 industries.

1) Payment (110)

2) Infrastructure (120)

3) Financial services (130),

4) Tech & Data (140) and

5) Media & Entertainment (150).

Tier 2: Sector Changes

The number of sectors remain unchanged with 16 sectors. There is modification in definition under Tech& Data (140)/ Storage & Sharing sector.

Modification in sector name and definition.

Before After

File Storage & Sharing (14010) Storage & Sharing (14010)

Updated Sector 14010 definition:

Under DAICS®, Crypto assets/protocols that“provide decentralized storage

and/or sharing of data filing and resources”

ii) Classification Changes

Immutable (IMX)

Before After

Industry: Infrastructure (120)Industry: Media & Entertainment (150)

Sector: Scaling & Sharding (12030)Sector: Gaming (15030)

iii) Green coins label

There are 6 Greens coins in this review:

HBARG

ETHG

ADAG

NEARG

ALGOG

IMXG

First 5 of them come from Infrastructure industry, while IMX is from Media & Entertainment industry.

iv) Coverage of DAICS®

DAICS® coin coverage : top 50 coins by market capitalization

DAICS® market capitalization coverage: 96.878%*

The % coverage of market capitalization of the 50th ranked coin: 0.069%

Member changes within the TOP 50 coins in DAICS® : 7

(For more details about the industry weighting and the 7 changes, please see Appendix 4).

*As of 6th December 2023, based on past 90 days market capitalization ranking including all coins* (exclude stable coins and pure DAO governance tokens)

Note: G as 'Green' labelling for cryptocurrencies that adhere to the principles of sustainability

* * (For details on Industry & Sector definitions under DAICS®, please refer to Appendix 2 & 3)

b) Asset Backed Tokens (ABT)

i) Structure and definitions

Modification in definition

Before

An ABT shall be supported by a tangible asset or a representation of a tangible asset in a defined and known exchange ratio between the ABT and the related asset.

After

An ABT shall be supported by a tangible real-world asset or a representation of a tangible asset in a defined and known exchange ratio between the ABT and the related asset.

Tier 1: Asset Types Changes

The asset types remain unchanged at 6

1) Culture (205),

2) Real Estate (215),

3) Financials (235),

4) Entertainment (255),

5) Natural Resources (265), and

6) Green Economy (275)

Tier 2: Branch Changes

The branches remain unchanged at 31.

(For details on Asset types and Branches, please refer to Appendix 3).

ii) Classification Changes

Nil

iii) Coverage of DAICS®

IX Asia Indexes has not started to classify any ABT. ABTs will be added to DAICS® in the next stage when a fair amount of popular asset-backed tokens are available in the market. Although there has been an increase in the number of asset-backed tokens, no

significant use cases with proper market policy have emerged. A new ABT registry will be made available to the public. A classification summary and definition table are available at Appendix 5 & 6.



For further information regarding the methodology of the DAICS®, please refer to the“IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System”- principle and guiding methodology on the company website daics .

All classification changes including the ixCrypto Infrastructure Index and ixCrypto Stablecoin index will take effect on 1st February, 2024.

About DAICS®

DAICS® covers both cryptocurrencies and asset-backed tokens (“ABT”), to be reviewed semi-annually at the end of June and December. On cryptocurrencies side, it is a three-tier system that groups cryptocurrencies into 5 main industries: 1) Payment, 2) Infrastructure, 3) Financial services, 4) Technology & Data and 5) Media & Entertainment. These industries are further divided into 16 industry sectors and sub-sectors to be introduced in the future. Under asset-backed tokens, there are 6 asset types: 1) Culture, 2) Real Estate, 3) Financials, 4) Entertainment, 5) Natural Resources, 6) Green Economy. These asset types are further divided into 31 branches and sub-branches to be introduced in the future.

About IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee and Working Group

The establishment of the IX Asia Tokenisation Advisory Committee ("Advisory Committee”) is to pursue the goal and vision to formulate a standard for global tokenization framework in a compliant and transparent way. The key role of the Advisory Committee is to formulate the guideline and reference for tokenization in terms of infrastructure, business financial stability, sustainability, internal control and classification. The Advisory Committee is comprised of industry recognised leaders from blockchain consultancy, sustainable projects and field in Art industry.

The establishment of the Working Group is to identify, evaluate and recommend key directions and founding principles according to their specific industry knowledge and expertise in relating to the creation of the specified token. It will examine and propose improvements to the guidelines and references for tokenization. The working group is formed of a diverse group of market experts representing relevant sectors and markets, to provide input and discuss case studies for creation of tokenization framework, best practices and development of real-world projects.

For more information about IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee & Working Group, please visit tokenization-committee .

