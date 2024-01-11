Turkish Airlines Hosts Business and Trade Secretary for the UK Kemi Badenoch in a Pivotal Meeting and Aircraft Showcase

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Turkish Airlines, a global leader in aviation, welcomed the Business and Trade Secretary for the United Kingdom Kemi Badenoch, along with Airbus Türkiye President Simon Ward and John Kelly, President, Rolls-Royce (Middle East, Türkiye and Africa) for a momentous meeting and tour of one of its Airbus A350 aircraft. This event marks a key milestone in enhancing aviation relations between Türkiye and the United Kingdom.



During the visit, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines, and Business and Trade Secretary for the UK Kemi Badenoch engaged in discussions focused on advancing the bilateral relations in the framework of aviation sectors of both countries. Key topics included new investments, the development of competitive industrial collaborations, and the support for sustainable initiatives in aviation.



Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, remarked, “We are happy to welcome Secretary Badenoch today and continue to take another step in Turkish Airlines' journey of international collaboration and innovation. Our discussions have set the stage for strengthened ties and enriched cooperation of our respective countries’ aviation sectors, aligning with our vision for a progressive and sustainable global aviation industry. With our sizable new order of Airbus aircraft and Rolls Royce engines, we plan to continue to maintain our leading position in global aviation in the years to come.”



Business and Trade Secretary for the UK Kemi Badenoch said; “I’m delighted to be here following the historic deal with Turkish Airlines and UK-based Airbus and Rolls Royce -a deal that highlights our thriving trade relationship with Türkiye. Türkiye presents huge opportunities for the UK’s world leading aerospace and manufacturing sectors, and I am using visits like this to unlock further opportunities for business on both sides.”



Airbus Türkiye President Simon Ward said: "These meetings between the UK and Türkiye are a testament to increasing cooperation and partnership between the two countries, improving competitiveness and providing opportunities for businesses across many sectors. This was only recently cemented by a historic order from Turkish Airlines for 220 firm Airbus aircraft. We are proud to say that every commercial Airbus aircraft has Turkish parts and this order only reinforces our long-lasting partnership with Turkish Airlines and Türkiye’s aviation sector. Today visiting Turkish Airlines facilities at IGA Airport, we once more witness the ambitious and successful growth of Türkiye and its flagship brand Turkish Airlines."



John Kelly, President, Rolls-Royce (Middle East, Türkiye and Africa) said, “It has been a privilege to contribute to this remarkable event, fostering cooperation and strengthening the UK-Türkiye relationship. We are delighted that Turkish Airlines has recently placed an order for firm 100 Trent XWB-84 and 40 Trent XWB-97 engines, which underscores Rolls-Royce's commitment to profitable growth and aligns seamlessly with the airline’s pursuit of excellence in the aviation industry. Together we are committed to pushing the boundaries of aviation technology and ensuring a sustainable and innovative future for both organisations.”



This meeting follows Turkish Airlines' announcement on December 18, 2023, of one of the biggest Airbus aircraft orders to date. Flag carrier also chose Rolls Royce as the engine maintenance servicer of a sizable amount of the new Airbus widebody orders to compliment several aircraft of its existing fleet which already uses UK company’s engines. This expansion reflects Turkish Airlines' commitment to enhancing its fleet with modern, efficient aircraft, strengthening its status as a leading airline globally.



The visit by Business and Trade Secretary for the UK Kemi Badenoch concluded with a tour of a Turkish Airlines A350 aircraft, highlighting the advanced technology and comfort offered by the airline's contemporary fleet. This engagement not only reinforces the strong partnership between Türkiye and the UK but also lays the groundwork for future collaborative efforts in the countries’ aviation industry.





MENAFN11012024004696012122ID1107708765