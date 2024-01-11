Global Courier, Express, And Parcel (CEP) Market To Reach USD 733.88 Billion By 2030, Growing At 6.18 % CAGR – Analysis By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Exactitude Consultancy Press Release: Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market

The rise in FTAs to drive investments in courier, express, and parcel markets in emerging economies is driving market growth.

The surge in Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) is serving as a catalyst, propelling investments in the Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) markets across emerging economies, driving substantial market growth. FTAs foster international trade by reducing trade barriers and tariffs, leading to increased cross-border transactions. As a result, businesses in emerging economies are expanding their global reach, necessitating efficient CEP services to facilitate seamless international logistics. The growing volume of cross-border trade not only boosts the demand for reliable parcel delivery but also attracts investments in advanced technologies and infrastructure within the CEP sector. This synergistic relationship between the rise in FTAs and increased investments in CEP markets underscores the pivotal role of international trade agreements in shaping and stimulating the growth of the global CEP industry.

The increasing threat from sharing-based business models is challenging for CEP market growth.

Owing to the enormous market opportunity, startups and other new players are joining the courier, express, and parcel (CEP) industry and offering substitute business models. For example, businesses that include virtual goods forwarders are bidding on loads and giving competitive prices while integrating contemporary technology into their operations, such as robots, temperature-monitoring devices, and ICT. In contrast, the CEP Market is defined by a deficiency in digitization. Furthermore, the courier, express, and package markets are seeing competition from trucking companies and other industrial providers that are collaborating with original equipment manufacturers to provide automated truck convoys. The transportation and logistics industry is changing as a result of the vertical development of significant market participants as well as significant expenditures in technology and workforce training. Additionally, these methods are producing quality assurance and cost-cutting due to improvements in operational efficiency. Hence such factors are likely to pose a hindrance to market growth during the forecast period.

The growing integration of last-mile delivery models with courier, express, and parcel companies is a key trend in the CEP market.

This is particularly evident in light of the rise in popularity of e-commerce, which provides delivery services such as last-mile delivery (LMD) and hub-and-spoke models. For example, the postal mail run, crowd shipping, courier delivery, and courier delivery to lockers included in the LMD model are anticipated to propel the expansion of the CEP Market during the course of the projected year. They support the provision of value-added services such as prompt, same-day, and regular delivery. Additionally, people are unwilling to choose to buy food and medications online if the delivery period is lengthy. Because of this, a lot of e-commerce companies, including Amazon, Myntra, eBay, and Flipkart, are differentiating themselves from other service providers by providing speedier delivery services. As a result, suppliers in the CEP are forming strategic partnerships as market rivalry rises.

Asia Pacific will have a largest market share for courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market.

Asia Pacific's strong economic development, expanding e-commerce industry, and rising cross-border trade are all contributing factors to the region's potential to take the lead in the courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market. There is a significant need for effective CEP services due to the rise in internet purchasing and the growing middle class in nations like China and India. There are prospects for both local and international parcel delivery due to the region's diversified and populated markets. Asia Pacific is now positioned as a major participant in the global CEP market thanks to the adoption of cutting-edge logistics technology and last-mile innovations, which enable it to effectively adapt to the changing needs of the dynamic and expanded regional economy.

