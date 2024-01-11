Kuwaiti, Pakistani Military Delegations Discuss Common Interests

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday that a Kuwaiti military delegation conducted a visit to Pakistan to discuss military topics of common interests.

The Kuwaiti delegation was headed by Assistant Chief of Staff for Human Resources, Major General Dr. Khaled Al-Kanderi.

In a press release, the ministry said that the Kuwaiti delegation met with Pakistani Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and several other senior officials.

The ministry said that during the meeting both sides discussed topics of common interests, especially in the military field.

It added that the visit will conclude on Friday with the signing of several military MOUs between the two sides. (end)

