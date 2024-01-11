6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Parts Of Pakistan, Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolted several parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan on Thursday with its epicenter in the Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan, according to National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad.

Tremors were felt in Pakistan's capital city Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Gujrat, Burewala, Gujranwala, Malakand, Upper and Lower Dir, Kohat, Swat, Charsadda, Khyber, Buner and Jamrud, Haripur, Abbottabad, Chiniot, Kamalia, Shorkot, Vehari, Sangla Hill and Attock, it said in a press release.

The centre recorded the magnitude of the earthquake as 6.0 on the Richter scale with its depth recorded at 213 kilometers having epicenter in the Hindukush region in Afghanistan. It had a longitude of 70.63 East and latitude of 36.16 North.

No loss of life has been reported in the country so far.

According to a spokesman for the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority, the administration across the eastern Punjab province was monitoring buildings for any damage.

Moreover, the earthquake was also felt in Afghanistan including the capital city Kabul. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan with its epicenter in the Jurm district of northern Afghanistan. (end)

sbk













MENAFN11012024000071011013ID1107708722