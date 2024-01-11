Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3131689 KUWAIT -- The Arab gross domestic product (GDP) grow by 1.8 percent to USD 3.5 trillion in 2023, in conjunction with the growth of the global economy by three percent in the same year, says the Arab Investment & Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman).

3131702 ISLAMABAD -- A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts several parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan on Thursday with its epicenter in the Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan, according to National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad.

3131706 ISTANBUL -- The Turkish lira hits a fresh record low against the US dollar as a result of inflation, with the greenback traded at 30 liras.

3131677 TOKYO - Tokyo stocks extend their winning streak for a fourth straight session, with a key index ending above the 35,000-mark for the first time in nearly 34 years.

3131670 WASHINGTON -- The US Defense Department (Pentagon) says that the State Department approved two potential USD 329 military equipment sales to Egypt, which includes a lightweight tactical vehicle and its associated equipment, along with a patrol gear. (end)

mt









MENAFN11012024000071011013ID1107708720