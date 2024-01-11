Nikkei At High Not Seen Since Feb. '90

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Japan led the advance in Asia markets, extending its record-breaking rally ahead of U.S. inflation data for December, while South Korea stocks clung on to gains after the Bank of Korea held interest rates.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 popped another 608.14 points, or 1.8%, to 35,049.86, to hold above the 35,000 mark for the first time since February 1990.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index restored 204.76 points, or 1.3%, to 16,302.04.

South Korea's Kospi slipped, the only benchmark index to decline. The Bank of Korea left its main lending rate unchanged at 3.50% for the eighth time in a row, in line with expectations of economists polled by Reuters.

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 regained 18.54 points, or 0.5%, to 3,295.67.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index recouped 21.45 points or 0.7%, to 3,201.41.

In Taiwan, the Taiex slumped 69.86 points, or 0.4%, to 17,465.63.

In Korea, the Kospi index lost 1.71 points, or 0.1%, to 2,540.27.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 recovered 33.62 points, or 0.3%, to 11,803.02.

In Australia, the ASX 200 picked up 37.57 points, or 0.5%, to 7,506.03.











