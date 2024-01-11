GLOBAL EQUITY AND EMERGING MARKET INVESTORS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE FUTURE OF VIETNAM

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) Almost nine in ten (88%) global equity and emerging market investors believe investing in Vietnam will become more attractive over the next five years, with 23% predicting its attractiveness will increase dramatically, according to new research* from Dragon Capital, Vietnam’s oldest and largest fund manager. The new study with professional equity investors at pension funds, family offices, insurance asset managers and wealth managers, reveals that this positivity is due to a number of factors, including Vietnam’s exports, GDP growth and its ability to forge beneficial economic partnerships.

The number one driver to continue to make Vietnam one of the fastest growth markets in Asia, rated by those surveyed, is it’s relatively large, well-educated labour force compared to many other regional competitors in Southeast Asia. This is followed by the fact that Vietnam has a relatively lower manufacturing wage costs relative to China and other key Asian countries.

The US and EU currently account for around 42% of Vietnam’s good exports, equivalent to $154 billion, but over half (54%) believe this will increase even further, accounting for between 45% and 50% in five years’ time.

This confidence about the future of Vietnam is also seen in positive predictions around its GDP growth, which has averaged 5.8% over the last decade. The study, carried out amongst professional global and emerging market equity investors who collectively manage around $1.64 trillion AUM.

Over the next five years, the majority (63%) of those surveyed forecast Vietnam’s average annual real GDP growth to be between 5% and 6%. One in seven (14%) think it will be between 6% and 7%, and 3% think it will be 7% or more.

Vietnam’s total GDP is currently forecast to increase from $430 billion in 2023 to $760 billion by 2030 and around a third (29%) of global equity and emerging market investors think it will achieve this. However, around two thirds (67%) predict total GDP will be higher, rising to as much as $850 billion. Only 4% predict Vietnam’s GDP will be less than $760 billion by 2030.

Almost all (99%) of those surveyed think that the recently signed Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US will be important to fuel economic growth and development in Vietnam over the next five years. Of these, over half (55%) think it will be extremely important.

Mr Hung Nguyen, Senior Economist at Dragon Capital said: “The Government's foremost commitment is to drive the economy through supportive fiscal and monetary policies, including a significant reduction of lending rates from 14-16% to 8-9% in 2023, now at near two-decade lows, and we anticipate they will continue to come down in 2024.

"Vietnam's economic prospects are bright, with GDP expanding by 5.1% in 2023 and projected to rise to 6-6.5% in 2024. We saw a record high FDI disbursement of $23.2 billion in 2023, while maintaining a low inflation rate of 3.25%. Exports also helped contribute 1.6% to GDP growth, culminating in the country’s highest ever trade surplus of $28 billion.”

"In the midst of a resilient macroeconomic backdrop, Vietnam is advancing towards high-tech production, spurred by the recent diplomatic upgrades with the United States and Japan. The interest from leading global technology firms, especially within the semiconductor sector, is poised to elevate Vietnam up the global value chain and help realise its economic goals."

About Dragon Capital

Founded in 1994, Dragon Capital is the largest and oldest Vietnam-focused fund manager with an AUM of $5.5bn. Established six years before the stock market was launched, the company has taken a pioneering role in building Vietnam’s financial infrastructure and capital markets. Dragon Capital offers international investors access to the Vietnamese capital markets via multiple investment vehicles including public equity funds, ETFs, and fixed income.



Dragon Capital’s leading investment funds include:



• Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL): a closed-end Fund launched in 1995, currently with over US$1.8bn AUM. Listed on the LSE in July 2016, VEIL is a FTSE 250 constituent.



• Vietnam Equity (UCITS) Fund (VEF): launched in 2013, VEF is an actively managed UCITS Fund with US$260m AUM and is classified as SFDR Article 8.







