Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market Outlook, Leading Players and Forecast Report 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the size of the veterinary equipment and disposables market was USD 2,515.9 million in 2023, and it will propel at a rate of 9.2% by the end of this decade, to touch USD 4,620.4 million by 2030.



This has a lot to do with the increasing prevalence of zoonotic ailments, growing acceptance of companion animals, and mounting requirement for improved veterinary critical care. Cutting-edge technologies, for example wearables, can come good in tracking the pet’s health from infancy, through childhood and maturity, to old age.



Veterinarians employ wearable technologies, such as GPS systems, radiofrequency identification systems, and other sensors tracking the food intake, activity levels, and vitals, for pet monitoring.



Consumables led thew industry with a share of 60%, because of the increasing animal care spending and the snowballing count of sterilization procedures, needing high volumes of consumables.



Furthermore, they are employed for more than a few applications, such as wound management and airway management.



The rescue & resuscitation category in the equipment sub-segment will observe a significant growth in the future. This is because of the increasing frequency of cardiopulmonary arrest in dogs and cats, which requires fast patient valuation and an instant CPR administration.



Companion animals led the veterinary equipment and disposables market, because of the growth in their populace and surge in the emphasis on their care. As per the American Veterinary Medical Association, the count of both cats and dogs in households has gone up considerably.



Additionally, animal shelters are a vital source for new pet attainments, accounting for 38% of dogs and 40% of cats adopted in 2021.



Also, as per the NAPHIA, the demand for pet insurance in recent times has resulted from the increase in the adoption of numerous companion animals.



Veterinary clinics make the most use of veterinary equipment and disposables, because of the availability of numerous treatment options available. Animal welfare organizations have delivered guidelines to guarantee the standards to be employed in such places, which has increased the footfall here.



Also, across developed countries, the progress in this category is also because of the presence of more than a few vet clinics, performing an increasing count of surgeries.



APAC will have a significant growth in the future because of the increasing pet adoption rate, growing cattle population, fast urbanization, growing consciousness of animal health, and rising per capita animal health expenditure.



Japan and China will showcase a considerable growth, because of the growing count of veterinary clinics and hospitals. Furthermore, the increasing research and development investments by the major players for the expansion of value-added products will power the regional industry.



The growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases has a lot to do with the mounting demand for veterinary equipment and disposables all over the world. The demand will continue to rise in the years to come as well.



MENAFN11012024005304011875ID1107708711