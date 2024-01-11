Revving Up the New Year with AED 10,000 of Renault Super Sale Savings

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 11 January 2024: Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is thrilled to unveil another Renault Super Sale - an exclusive three-day event set to take place from the 12th to the 14th of January. This extravaganza promises customers the opportunity to capitalize on incredible savings of up to AED 10,000 across an enticing selection of Renault models.



For those in search of a vehicle that seamlessly combines style, performance, and advanced technology, this is a golden opportunity to acquire their dream Renault at an unbeatable value. During this limited-time promotion, AAC showcases the versatile Renault Koleos for a chance to experience true driving excellence.



The outstanding features that await can be accessed by visiting the Renault website at Renault of Arabian Automobiles’ showrooms are to be found in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates.





