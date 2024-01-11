Medical X-Ray Film Processor Industry Growth, Development and Forecast Report 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to P&S Intelligence, the medical X-ray film processor market will reach USD 1,238.5 million revenue by 2030, progressing at a rate of 3.2% by the end of this decade, rising considerably from USD 998.7 million in 2023. This is because of the increasing occurrence of cancer, orthopedic diseases, dental issues, and cardiac ailments, accompanied by the growing count of X-ray imaging procedures, mounting consciousness of early diagnosis, and growing healthcare spending.



The fully automatic film processor led the industry with a share of 60%, in 2023, as a result of the high image eminence of these variants. Furthermore, as they need less processing time than the manual ones, additional films can be handled in a given period.



Also, the automated variant decreases the inconsistency in the film quality improved compared to manually processed films, since the solution temperature, processing time, and chemical replenishment are regulated automatically.



The orthopedic category had the largest medical X-ray film processor market share, on the basis of application. This is because of the widespread use of X-rays in numerous orthopedic practices to identify and monitor joint and bone conditions, for example dislocation, fractures, and arthritis. X-ray film processors are put to use for developing X-ray films required to produce diagnostic images, which aid healthcare specialists sense the condition and treat the patient consequently.



Therefore, the growing count of orthopedic cases will power the growth of the industry. For example, in the U.S., about 7 million orthopedic surgeries were done in 2021, which reflects a considerable volume of X-ray scans for diagnosis.



Stalwarts of the market have grown over the past by adding novel products to their portfolios and snowballing the occurrence of attainments and partnerships. In addition, these strategic associations and product introductions bring about a competitive edge.



For example, in March 2021, Fujifilm Corporation publicized that it has entered an arrangement with Hitachi Ltd. to obtain Hitachi’s diagnostic imaging business, so as to increase its healthcare business.



With the surge in the occurrence of chronic ailments and the increase in the elderly populace, the requirement for X-ray imaging procedures has increased in North America. Also, the industry is powered by the incidence of more than a few key players, obtainability of tech advanced products, and increasing consciousness of the early analysis of ailments. Furthermore, in the U.S., the count of hospitals is growing, with about 8,000 of these functioning as of 2023.



It is because of the rising incidence of cancer all over thew world, and increasing awareness of early diagnosis, the demand for medical X-ray film processor is on the rise. This trend will continue in the years to come as well.



