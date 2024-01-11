Continued Success for Sharjah Shopping Promotions with Enhanced Retail Activity Until January 20

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, January 9, 2024

The Sharjah Shopping Promotions, organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with various government and private sector partners, is experiencing a significant increase in sales across participating stores and malls.

The notable growth in sales is attributed to the continued influx of shoppers drawn to the attractive discounts and offers available this season across the emirate's cities and regions.

Since its launch on December 15, Sharjah Shopping Promotions have captivated both local and visiting audiences with enticing deals and raffle opportunities on a broad array of international merchandise and brands.

Shopping malls throughout the emirate are set to continue this trend, offering a variety of live entertainment, promotional events, and significant discounts as part of their winter offers until January 20.

Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector, SCCI, stressed that the Sharjah Shopping Promotions this season are reaping rewarding returns and contributing significantly to the retail sector's recovery.

“This success is a testament to the effective collaboration between the Sharjah Chamber and its strategic partners from both the public and private sectors. Our goal is to stimulate economic momentum in the emirate and enhance the retail and tourism sectors. These offers not only present major discounts and entertainment events that delight families and visitors but also play a pivotal role in highlighting the landmarks and diverse opportunities in Sharjah's tourism sector,” Shattaf said,

He urged both residents and visitors of the emirate to seize this excellent opportunity and visit the participating malls to take advantage of the discounts and enjoy a variety of entertainment offerings.

The Sharjah Shopping Promotions have seen thousands of shops participate, offering a series of discounts, draws, prizes, and valuable gifts across a wide range of products and international brands.

Accompanying these are heritage and folkloric events across various commercial centres in the emirate, including City Centre Al Zahia, Sahara Centre, and Oasis Mall. Additionally, major events are part of this season's Sharjah shows, with notable activities at Al Majaz Theatre and ongoing attractions at Al Bataeh Park, all of which continue to welcome a steady stream of visitors.





