India Marks Strong Footprint at SteelFab 2024 with Showcase of 35 Companies and Advanced Iron & Steel Technologies

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, January 10, 2024

The SteelFab 2024 exhibition, organized by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), is currently witnessing a significant presence from India. With 35 exhibitors, the Indian Pavilion showcases leading companies and brands in the iron and steel industry.

Staged by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the India Pavilion highlights the latest innovations and technologies from Indian specialists in steel and metallurgy.

The display also includes a range of products and services, featuring machinery and equipment for the steel industry, advanced metal forming technologies, laser systems for metal cutting, and other cutting-edge technologies that have garnered substantial interest among exhibition attendees.

Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai, while inaugurating the Pavilion, emphasized the importance of such platforms in fostering collaboration, sharing expertise, and exploring new business opportunities between India and the UAE. He commended the efforts of CII and the participating companies for their dedication to exhibiting India's capabilities in these crucial industries.

For his part, Sultan Shattaf, Commercial Director at Expo Centre Sharjah, emphasized that the strong participation of Indian companies reflects the exhibition's prestigious status and the confidence that regional and international companies place in this event as a global hub for deal-making, partnerships, experience sharing, and exploring the latest industry innovations. The event also offers a window into investment opportunities in the UAE and the broader region's iron and steel sector.

SteelFab 2024, concluding on Thursday evening, is currently bringing together over 300 major manufacturers, producers, and suppliers from around the world.





