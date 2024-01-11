RAKEZ successfully demonstrates commitment to environmental responsibility with Beach Clean-up Drive

(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 11 January 2024: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) reaffirmed its dedication to corporate social responsibility and environmental stewardship with a successful Beach Clean-Up Drive held recently at Al Hulaila beach in Ras Al Khaimah.



The initiative brought together nearly 150 participants, including RAKEZ clients, employees, and local volunteers, showcasing a collective determination to protect the pristine coastline of Ras Al Khaimah. The diverse group represented various industries and backgrounds, emphasising the shared responsibility to safeguard the environment.



Throughout the day, participants successfully collected 729 kilograms of waste from Al-Hulaila Beach. The collected waste included plastic bottles, wrappers, fishing nets, and other debris detrimental to marine life and ecosystems.



Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, emphasized the organization's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, stating, "Our Beach Clean-Up Drive at Al Hulaila Beach exemplifies RAKEZ's unwavering dedication to corporate social responsibility and environmental stewardship. Sustainability is not a choice; it is our collective responsibility. We firmly believe that even the smallest actions can lead to significant positive changes. By uniting as a community, we are making a profound impact on the preservation of our natural environment."



The Beach Clean-up Drive initiative, along with various other successful environmental endeavors by RAKEZ, reaffirms the economic zone's commitment to sustainability and community welfare. These initiatives actively promote environmental consciousness within the Ras Al Khaimah community, encouraging widespread participation in the principles of recycling, reusing, and waste reduction. RAKEZ remains steadfast in its dedication to a sustainable future and the preservation of our natural environment.



