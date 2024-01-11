Axios International to spotlight sustainable access to healthcare ecosystem at DUPHAT 2024

(MENAFN- Axios International) Dubai, January 9 – Showcasing its commitment towards making healthcare more accessible and sustainable, Axios International, a global pioneering access to healthcare company, will power a two-day CME scientific program at the annual Dubai International Pharmaceutical and Technologies Conference and Exhibition (DUPHAT) that will take place from January 9 to 11 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Leading the discussion are Axios’ own panel of experts, invited speakers, decision-makers, and key stakeholders from diverse expert backgrounds and hands-on experience in access ecosystem who will take center stage at the Continuing Medical Education (CME) accredited scientific program titled “Pioneering A Sustainable Access Ecosystem” and emphasize diversity, sustainability, and accessibility in healthcare.

The scientific program will delve into the core theme of the Sustainable Access Ecosystem, exploring strategies that shape the future of access to healthcare. The Axios scientific program will feature engaging sessions and panel discussions addressing global access challenges. Attendees can expect to learn about the global healthcare landscape, designing and evaluating innovative healthcare solutions, and other key topics. Pharmacists attending DUPHAT can register to benefit from the Axios scientific program sessions on access to healthcare enhancement.

A workshop on access solutions will also be held alongside the scientific program, giving attendees a chance to get hands-on experience in crafting their own access blueprint, crafting a roadmap from designing to implementation and showcasing and peer-reviewing cutting-edge access solutions.

Dr. Joseph Saba, CEO and Co-Founder of Axios International, said: “Sustainable access can only be built through a unified healthcare system to enable patients to have a proper diagnosis and receive proper treatment in full. We need the public and private sectors to come together, including governments, pharmaceutical companies, physicians, and access specialists like us, so that our combined strengths can be leveraged to build efficient and resilient healthcare systems. This is how we will be able to address global health threats and deliver under the most challenging of circumstances.”



Dr. Anas Nofal, Managing Partner at Axios International, said: “Axios and DUPHAT have a strong partnership of over ten years. This year in DUPHAT, our scientific program will focus on knowledge sharing and awareness as part of our commitment and promise to empower a sustainable access ecosystem. Axios International, as a global pioneering access to healthcare company, believes that by championing evidence-based practices, promoting sustainability, and ensuring accessibility, we can revolutionize access to healthcare. In this context, we are organizing a two-day CME scientific program on sustainable access strategies. DUPHAT always serves as a platform for meaningful discussions and collaborations that drive positive change in the healthcare landscape, which is also the ultimate goal of the Axios scientific program.”



The 29th edition of DUPHAT, one of the biggest annual pharmaceutical events in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, provides a global platform for the world’s best pharmaceutical and manufacturing suppliers to showcase their products and solutions and exchange new information, ideas, and innovation in the fields of pharmacy, technology, medicines, and patient care.

Axios International is present at DUPHAT in Hall 2 at booth 1H30.





