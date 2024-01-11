Tuwaiq Sculpture 2024 returns with live sculpting symposium and a diverse public program of talks and workshops

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) January 10, 2024, Riyadh – Tuwaiq Sculpture is returning to Riyadh for its 5th edition, inviting the public to watch artists sculpt new works and take part in a diverse public program of panel discussions, talks, guided tours and interactive workshops.



Tuwaiq Sculpture is part of the Riyadh Art program, which seeks to turn Riyadh into a “gallery without walls” with more than 1,000 artworks to be displayed across the city in the coming years. Launched in 2019, Tuwaiq Sculpture has since engaged with 120 renowned local and international artists and thousands of visitors.



This year, 30 artists from Saudi Arabia and across the world will produce large-scale sculptures, which will later be installed across the city as permanent public artworks, encouraging creativity, engaging diverse communities, and enriching lives.



Curated by Marek Wolynski (Lead Curator) and Fahad Aljebreen (Associate Curator), Tuwaiq Sculpture 2024 explores the theme ‘Dimensions of Movement’, which evokes the essence of progress and expansion, reflecting the accelerating advancements of modern society.



The theme captures the vitality of Riyadh's ongoing transformation and its ambitious drive towards innovation and new horizons. It beckons sculptors to craft bold, awe-inspiring artworks that transcend boundaries, convey a sense of speed and power, expand perceptions of space and time, and embody the Saudi spirit of progress and boundless potential.



Commenting on this year’s festival, Marek Wolynski said: “Echoing Riyadh’s transformative journey, Tuwaiq Sculpture 2024 provides a range of opportunities to explore three-dimensional art in all its facets. From the artists showcasing and sharing their knowledge and skills to the public program immersing participants in hands-on experiences of art-making and insightful discussions, the 5th edition of Tuwaiq Sculpture serves as a dynamic platform where art, community, and urban transformation converge.”



Artists from 20 countries will produce their sculptures on-site at ROSHN Front from January 14 January to February 8, 2024. Visitors are welcome to come and see the live sculpting from 10am to 12:30pm and from 2pm to 5pm every day of the week except Sundays, with workshops and other free public activities happening on selected evenings.



This year marks the first time that participants are sculpting exclusively in granite. This primary artistic medium adds a new dimension to Tuwaiq Sculpture, showcasing the artists' adaptability and creativity in the face of a formidable material.



The public program, taking place at ROSHN Front throughout the festival, will comprise 15 panel talks and more than 30 workshops exploring sculptural forms across diverse approaches and materials, catering to both beginners and those at intermediate levels. The program includes masterclasses from prominent artists, examples being a welding and metal sculpting workshop by Saddek Wasil, and a chair-making workshop by Amr Abuzaid. The program will also feature over 20 educational visits by local schools and universities.



Following the 23 days of sculpting during the symposium, the completed artworks will be exhibited at ROSHN from February 12 to 24, 2024. Later, the sculptures will be permanently relocated across the city, enriching the Riyadh Art collection.



Sarah Alruwayti, Tuwaiq Sculpture Director, Royal Commission for Riyadh City, says: “Tuwaiq Sculpture, now in its 5th Edition, has become a significant international event on the global sculpting calendar. This year we welcome 30 artists from 20 countries who will come together to create wonderful sculptures and participate in a symposium that fosters collaborations between artists and art communities from across the world."





