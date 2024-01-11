Nissan Formula E Team primed for Season 10 opener this weekend

(MENAFN- Edelman)

YOKOHAMA, Japan (January 10, 2024) – Nissan Formula E Team is ready for the opening round of the 2023/24 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship this weekend, the Mexico City E-Prix. The squad will field a line-up of Sacha Fenestraz, entering his second season with the team, and Oliver Rowland, with the Brit returning to the Japanese outfit following a previous stint between Seasons 5 and 7.



Having debuted in Season 2, the Mexico City E-Prix is a recurring fixture in the Formula E calendar, being held every year since its inception with the exception of 2021. At 2,250 meters above sea level, the track presents a unique challenge to both car and driver. The lower air density will lead to a 25% reduction in both drag and downforce compared to sea level, making it one of the fastest tracks in the series. Drivers will need to cope with low levels of grip and oxygen while navigating the circuit, which includes the technical section at the legendary Foro Sol Stadium, leading into the sweeping, high-speed Peraltada curve.



The event marks the beginning of a milestone 10th Formula E season, and since Nissan joined the grid in 2018, the team has quickly established itself as a crowd favorite in Mexico. This was highlighted in a recent brand study conducted by the championship, where Nissan Formula E Team was rated as the number one squad by the passionate Mexican fans*.



Nissan has a rich history in Mexico, having operated there for more than 60 years. Since establishing its first manufacturing plant outside of Japan in the country in 1966, Nissan has gone on to produce 14 million vehicles and 15 million engines, for both local and foreign markets. The Mexico City E-Prix is another opportunity to deepen Nissan’s important connection with the nation.



Tommaso Volpe, managing director and team principal, Nissan Formula E Team: “I’m feeling good heading into Season 10, we’ve been hard at work in the off-season bringing new features and upgrades to the car to address our main weaknesses from last year. Looking forward to Mexico, it’s a track that has suited our car historically so we’re targeting a strong performance. If we can ensure we perfect our race management and extract the most pace possible from the Nissan e-4ORCE 04, while building on our experience and positives from our last race here, I believe we can begin the season with a good result.”



Sacha Fenestraz, driver, Nissan Formula E Team: “I’m excited to start my second season with Nissan Formula E Team. The Mexican fans always create a special atmosphere, so I’m looking forward to the occasion of racing here. I’m confident that we can begin the season with a strong result, as we had an encouraging qualifying here last year, reaching the Duels, and the lessons we have learned as a team about energy management during Season 9 and the break should allow us to maximize our performance in the race.”



Oliver Rowland, driver, Nissan Formula E Team: “I’m eager for my first race back with the team, we’ve prepared well and are anticipating an enjoyable start to the season. I have a lot of experience at this track so I feel if we can get the car in a good window in Free Practice, we can deliver a strong qualifying performance. In terms of the race, we will need to be careful with energy management as it’s particularly challenging at this circuit. I am entering the weekend without too much expectation. My aim is to build a solid foundation for the rest of the season and to hopefully score some good points.”



Season 10 sees the continuation of Nissan Formula E Team’s partnership with Shell, established in Season 5. The partnership reaffirms both Nissan and Shell’s commitment to high-performance, sustainable mobility solutions, and will see the continued use of Shell EV-Plus fluid technology aimed at improving the reliability, efficiency, and performance of electrified drivetrains. These bespoke transmission and thermal fluids were developed with the Gen3 powertrain in mind, and help the team extract the most performance possible out on track. Shell’s partnership with Nissan also aims to highlight its growing Shell Recharge brand and the aspiration to provide fast, reliable, and convenient EV charging solutions to customers globally.



Coral also joins Nissan Formula E Team this season as a partner. They will help the team to offset its carbon emissions by using their transparent and efficient platform, while also using the reach of a top-level racing team to promote awareness about carbon credits and the importance of carbon neutrality.





MENAFN11012024003109013449ID1107708686