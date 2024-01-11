Škoda Introduces Range-Topping Monte Carlo Model to the Kushaq Line in the Middle East

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) Dubai, 10th January 2024 – Škoda has announced that its latest addition, the compact SUV model Kushaq with the range-toping Kushaq Monte Carlo trim has arrived in the Middle East and will go on sale in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE in early 2024. This motorsport-inspired compact SUV will sit atop the Czech car manufacturer’s Kushaq range and is set to appeal to younger buyers – the everyday explorers – who are looking for an affordable SUV with a sporty style and great value list of equipment.



Škoda has established a presence in the region through its trusted importers over the past 15 years. Now, with the setting up of a dedicated regional head office in Dubai, Škoda is heightening its focus in the Middle East, bringing to the region a curated range of vehicles that showcase European quality at an affordable price.



The Škoda Kushaq is a compact SUV that adds to Škoda’s comprehensive range of SUVs, aimed at the value-driven customer. With a starting price of AED59,900 including VAT* (depending on market) it is positioned to capture a sizeable market share. The latest addition to the Kushaq line-up is the motorsport-inspired Monte Carlo variant - the first Škoda in the region to be adorned by the coveted badge.



The Monte Carlo designation has appeared on Škoda cars for 86 years, having been introduced to celebrate the company’s success and passion for motorsport from the prestigious Monte Carlo Rally in 1936. Monte Carlo is a special trim level that offers a sporty design that takes its cues from the style and emotion generated by top quality motor sport and ambience, combined with the brand’s renowned blend of value for money, practicality, comfort, and convenience.



The trim of the Škoda Kushaq Monte Carlo has been restyled to add a greater sense of individuality and sporty character to the Kushaq’s identity. The new variant features numerous exclusive style tweaks compared to the other trim levels, including new 17-inch dual-tone Vega alloy wheels with silver callipers, Monte Carlo badging on the side fender garnishes and scuff plates, as well as a radiator grille, front and rear diffusers and door mirror casings in glossy black.



On the inside, the stylish cabin centres around a free-standing, touchscreen infotainment system. In addition, the Monte Carlo model expresses that sporting essence via numerous bespoke style elements, such as the dual-tone design elements in red and black, and soft-touch materials that populate the surrounding surfaces.



The compact exterior dimensions make it the ideal urban car for a variety of uses including office commutes, family hauling and everyday explorations with a cabin large enough to accommodate five adults in comfort and a boot offering a commendable 385 litres of luggage space (1405l with fully folded seats).



The Monte Carlo offers all the features found on other Kushaq models including a 6-speaker sound system, smartphone connectivity and charging options as well as a new Virtual Cockpit with a red theme. It is also equipped with a host of standard driver-focused and safety features such as six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, park distance control, Hill Hold Control, and a rear view camera.



Powering the Kushaq is a versatile and efficient 1.0 Turbo engine that develops a healthy 85 kW (114 HP). The torque is multiplied using a modern, quick-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission and then transferred to the road using a lightweight front-wheel drive configuration. Together they work in unison to provide exceptional driveability while being able to return an impressive fuel economy figure of 16.8 km/L.



Lukáš Honzák, Managing Director of Škoda Middle East, said: “The Middle East is an ideal market for the Škoda brand; our models seamlessly align with the region’s car buyers’ demands, providing European quality, ingenious clever features, and outstanding value for money. The Kushaq line, in particular, is forging new pathways for brand expansion in the market, targeting young, aspirational individuals – the everyday explorers – who want to distinguish themselves and genuinely grasp the value proposition that Škoda offers.”



He added: “The unique blend of sporty aesthetics, outstanding design, top safety features, ample boot space, and exceptional fuel economy positions the Kushaq Monte Carlo trim as the ultimate road companion for young Škoda customers navigating bustling urban environments in the Middle East, eager to enrich their lives with a sporty-looking, great value car that reflects the rally heritage and individuality of the brand."



*Prices vary depending on the model specifications and market per market. For more details about Skoda models and pricing kindly contact your local dealership.





